Reports: Long-Serving Uzbek Central Bank Chief Dies

The long-serving chairman of Uzbekistan's central bank, Fayzulla Mullajanov, has died at the age of 67, Uzbek semiofficial websites report.

Sources at the Central Bank of Uzbekistan confirmed to RFE/RL that Mullajanov died in Tashkent on May 23 after holding the post for 14 years.

His first deputy, Khodjayev Saidkamol, was said to have been named as the bank's acting chairman.

There was no confirmation on state media.

Mullajanov was one of the longest-serving top officials in Uzbekistan.

His health had been deteriorating for the past two years, but former President Islam Karimov refused to accept his resignation even after Mullajanov fell into a short coma due to kidney failure.