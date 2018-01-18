Uzbek Foreign Minister Meets Trump's Top Security Adviser

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has met in Washington with top U.S. officials including White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster, the Central Asian country’s Foreign Ministry says.

The ministry said on January 18 that Kamilov and U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon discussed "further development of Uzbek-U.S. dialogue in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas" in the talks the previous day.

The ministry said earlier that Kamilov also met with McMaster, who is President Donald Trump's senior security adviser. They discussed "bilateral relations, international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and joint efforts against security threats," it said.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has been seeking warmer ties with other countries, including neighbors and the United States, since he came to power after longtime autocratic leader Islam Karimov died in 2016.

Kamilov led Uzbekistan's delegation to a UN Security Council session on nonproliferation in New York.