Uzbekistan To Allow Friday Prayers At Mosques Despite Coronavirus Spread

TASHKENT -- Uzbek authorities say Muslims in Central Asia's most populous country will be able to gather at mosques for Friday Prayers on August 13 if they have been fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.

According to the Health Ministry, only mosques where the clerics have been fully vaccinated against the disease will be allowed to open their doors to the public, and all persons willing to attend Friday Prayers must wear masks.

Friday Prayers at mosques were suspended in Uzbekistan on July 20 as a new wave of coronavirus hit the country.

Meanwhile, the chief of Jurabek Laboratories, Farrukh Lutfullaev, on August 12 announced that the Uzbek company was planning to begin mass production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 next week.

As of August 12, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan stood at 140,210, with 956 deaths.