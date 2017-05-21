Uzbekistan’s Gaibnazarov Wins Second Pro Boxing Match

Fazliddin Gaibnazarov, who won a gold medal for Uzbekistan at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won for the second time in two professional boxing matches, beating American fighter Augustine Mauras in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Gaibnazarov on May 20 scored a unanimous-decision victory over Mauras in an eight-round bout in the 140-pound category.

Gaibnazarov, 25, won every round on all three judges' scoreboards.

The Uzbek won his first professional fight on April 23 over Puerto Rico's Victor Vazquez in Los Angeles.

Gaibnazarov won gold for Uzbekistan as a light welterweight at the Rio Olympics. He then moved to Southern California and turned pro.

Based on reporting by AP and boxingscene.com