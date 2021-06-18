Uzbek Authorities Detain Six Alleged Members Of Banned Islamic Group

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan -- Authorities in Uzbekistan's southeastern region of Samarkand say they have detained six alleged members of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamist group banned in 2016 by Uzbekistan's Supreme Court as an extremist organization.



The Interior Affairs Directorate of the Samarkand region says the group was apprehended on June 17 in the district of Urgut.



"Some of the suspects were previously convicted for propagating ideas of terrorist groups," the directorate said.



Hizb ut-Tahrir is a global organization based in London that seeks to unite all Muslim countries into an Islamic caliphate.

The group says its methods for reaching that goal are peaceful.