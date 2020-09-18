TASHKENT -- Uzbekistan says it will lift a ban on international flights to and from the Central Asian nation as of October 1.



The government commission said on September 17 that the country will be open for international tourists on condition that they follow regulations imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.



Uzbekistan shut its borders and suspended transport links with other countries in mid-March because of the outbreak.



Only charter flights and special trains have been in operation and used for repatriating foreigners who were stuck in Uzbekistan.



As of September 18, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan was 49,761, including 415 deaths. Just over 46,000 people have recovered from the virus.