In Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan, Trial Over Deadly Unrest Makes A 'Hero' Of Its Intended Villain

In previous years in Uzbekistan, a trial covering events in which at least 21 people lost their lives would have played out behind closed doors.



But not at this trial held in Bukhara on January 31.



By the time the chief defendant in the case made his final speech before being sentenced, delivering a withering critique of injustice in the country President Shavkat Mirziyoev calls “New Uzbekistan,” officials must have wished they had used the old format.



Unprecedented protests exploded in Uzbekistan’s autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan last summer following the publication of draft constitutional amendments that would have done away with the 2 million-strong region’s unusual sovereign status.



The government walked back the changes but blamed the demonstrations that turned violent on unnamed “external forces.”



Officials have not announced any charges against security forces that fired into the crowds during the unrest or officials associated with that order. The chief of Karakalpakstan’s police at the time of the unrest has since become the chairman of the regional parliament, the autonomous republic’s top post.



Prosecutors identified Dauletmurat Tajimuratov, an outspoken ethnic Karakalpak lawyer and journalist, as the head of what they called an attempt to overthrow the region’s government and install himself as leader.



He was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment in the trial in Bukhara -- a full day’s drive from Karakalpakstan’s capital, Nukus, the scene of the largest demonstrations -- that saw 16 other defendants receive jail terms of up to 8 1/2 years.



But Tajimuratov, who was alone in pleading his innocence, did not go quietly.



He decried the charges against him one by one -- money laundering and embezzlement were added to the mix -- accusing the police of torturing him, and railing against the officials that he said had allowed the crisis to boil over.



“He asked questions, important systemic questions, maybe as many questions as the prosecution asked,” said Vitaly Ponomarev, a Russian human rights defender whose watchdog Memorial sent monitors to the trial and who plans to publish a report on the July unrest.



“He was already well known [in Karakalpakstan]. He understood that he was going to be sentenced for a long time. For many Karakalpaks his performances in court were nothing short of heroic,” the rights defender added.



“The prosecution’s attempt to argue that the protests were a conspiracy fell flat. He pointed out contradictions in the evidence,” Ponomarev said.

Five defendants, including another journalist, Lolagul Qallykhanova, were handed parole-like sentences and immediately released from custody around half a year after their arrests.



Most defendants implicated Tajimuratov in their testimonies.



But he insisted in his presentencing speech, translated from Karakalpak into Russian by the private news website Gazeta.uz, that he was not a separatist.



“I've done nothing to try to achieve independence. The reason is that, so far, we have lived well [within Uzbekistan]. Dreaming of independence is not a crime. I will continue to dream, I will dream to the grave. But that isn’t a crime and it's not a step. Let me be free now and I will take no steps toward independence, though my dream will not die.”



In The Thick Of Things



For the Uzbek government, Karakalpakstan’s unusual status has long been a headache.



During the communist period it was an autonomous republic included in Russia’s Soviet Socialist Republic before being incorporated into the Uzbek Socialist Soviet Republic in the 1930s.



It maintained its status, however, and when Uzbekistan became independent it secured a constitutional right to hold a referendum on secession -- a quirk that along with a flag and other sovereignty trappings distinguishes it from autonomous “regions” in other ex-Soviet states.



The article that guaranteed this right disappeared from the draft constitution published online in late June, sparking protests in the region that were modest and peaceful.



In court, Tajimuratov blamed the problems on Karakalpak lawmakers for proposing the alterations to the Uzbek constitution’s section governing Karakalpakstan’s status.



The subject was debated during a closed session of Karakalpakstan’s parliament, the republic’s highest authority, he said.



The proposal was subsequently forwarded to a commission that was shaping a new constitution for Uzbekistan, an exercise that observers believed was mainly aimed at extending Mirziyoev’s time in power.



The fact that Mirziyoev sacked his chief of staff in the aftermath of the bloodshed led to reports that the idea to change Karakalpakstan’s status was driven by factions in Tashkent.



But Tajimuratov spoke only positively of the Uzbek leader during his trial.

The days leading up to the violence in Karakalpakstan were a blur of activity for Tajimuratov.



He said that during this period he held meetings and sent appeals to government officials, warning them of an impending disaster as discontent about the changes grew.



He informed his audience of these efforts on YouTube and Telegram, mediums where he was increasingly active, in addition to serving as a lawyer and formerly chief editor of the El Khyzmetinde (In Service Of The People) newspaper.



None of these bids to preserve peace bore fruit, however.



That stasis led to the fateful moment when Tajimuratov, standing on the steps of the mosque in Karakalpakstan’s capital, Nukus, addressed a group of Karakalpaks, reassuring them that he was asking authorities to allow a peaceful demonstration in Nukus against the proposals on July 5.



The next time Tajimuratov was seen in public was that evening, after police released him to pacify a crowd that had swelled to thousands in response to his disappearance.



Footage of the event shows elated members of the crowd glad-handing him.



In court, Tajimuratov mocked the police’s description of this first detention as “a preventative discussion.”



“A preventative discussion in ‘New Uzbekistan.’ I don’t know, is this when they throw a mask on you, handcuff you, throw you in a paddy wagon, poke you with electric shock batons, beat you, make you spit up blood, and then let you go?”



Mihra Rittmann, senior Central Asia researcher for the Human Rights Watch monitor that has to date released the most comprehensive report on the crackdown, said it is “highly worrying that Tajimuratov’s testimony, describing beatings and other abuses in detention, doesn’t appear to have prompted authorities to open an investigation.”



“This raises the serious concerns that evidence tainted by torture or other ill-treatment may have been accepted at trial,” she added.



'A Kind Of Robin Hood'



In Karakalpakstan,Tajimuratov had built a reputation as a fierce defender of Karakalpak values.



In 2021, he filed a lawsuit against the famous and controversial Uzbek singer Yulduz Usmanova after she called Karakalpaks “a people living under the Uzbek robe.”



Aqylbek Muratbai, a Karakalpak activist who now lives in Kazakhstan, said this was merely the most well-known of several such instances.



“If someone had said something insulting about Karakalpaks in the Ferghana region, he would travel to that region and file a lawsuit there,” he said. “But he always acted within the framework of the law.”



Inside Karakalpakstan, Tajimuratov was known for offering his legal services pro bono or for nominal sums to residents of the region struggling with gas- and water-supply problems -- “a kind of Robin Hood to some people,” according to Muratbai.



He was also a regular critic of the government, although this criticism had its limits.



“He never criticized Mirziyoev or [Murat] Kamalov, the former chairman of the Karakalpak parliament. People believed he was protected by Kamalov, since other journalists were not permitted to be so critical,” Muratbai said.



At the trial, Tajimuratov credited Kamalov with “giving me the word.”



Yet according to the prosecution, Tajimuratov was trying to overthrow Kamalov, who stepped down a month after the unrest.



Tajimuratov was rearrested just hours after his release as clashes escalated between protesters and Uzbek security forces in the region, where the Internet had been shut down. This time he would not be released.



In September, a commission investigating the Karakalpakstan events and headed by Uzbekistan’s ombudswoman met with Tajimuratov and reported that he had not complained of ill-treatment.



A photo of the meeting showed Tajimuratov, but not his face.



The commission has yet to deliver any verdict on the state’s response to the protests.



Both the open trial and the commission mark a departure from the days of Mirziyoev’s predecessor, the autocratic Islam Karimov.



When hundreds of demonstrators in the Ferghana Valley city of Andijon were massacred by government troops in 2005, there was an investigation into the events.