Uzbekistan Launches 'Unprecedented' Large-Scale Military Maneuvers

Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry has announced the launch of large-scale military maneuvers across the country.

Ministry spokesman Temur Narziev said in a video statement issued on the ministry's YouTube channel that the five-day drills had started on November 26

"Comprehensive combat readiness checks have never been held on such a large scale" in the former Soviet republic,” Narziev said.

He did not provide further details.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has led Central Asia's most populous nation of some 32 million people since 2016 following the death of his predecessor, Islam Karimov.

