Uzbekistan's Ruling Party To Nominate Mirziyoev For Reelection

Uzbekistan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has announced it will nominate incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoev for the country’s October 24 presidential election.



Mirziyoev, 64, made no response to the August 7 announcement, although he is widely expected to seek and secure a second term as head of the authoritarian Central Asian country.



Mirziyoev came to power after the 2016 death of longtime leader Islam Karimov, Uzbekistan’s former Soviet leader and the country's first post-Soviet president.



Since taking power, Mirziyoev has launched a significant economic-reform program and has eased some restrictions on religious and media freedoms.



Four other political parties represented in parliament have already nominated presidential candidates.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS