Uzbekistan Raises Amount Citizens Can Take Abroad In Further Liberalization

TASHKENT -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has signed a decree allowing citizens to take up to $10,600 in cash with them when travelling abroad, another step in the liberalization of the foreign-currency market in the Central Asian state.

State-run newspapers reported that the decree, which came into force on October 23, also allows Uzbek citizens to open bank accounts abroad without any limitations, to conduct cash transfers between banks in Uzbekistan and abroad, and to own valuable papers such as securities and payment documents supported by foreign currencies or gold.

Earlier, Uzbek citizens could take up to $2,000 abroad without a declaration, and up to $5,000 with a declaration. Larger sums could be taken out of the country only with special permission from the central bank.

Earlier in August, Mirzioyev signed a decree allowing Uzbek labor migrants in Russia to cover their debts in Uzbek banks with Russian rubles.

Hundreds of thousands of labor migrants from Uzbekistan have repatriated more than $2 billion from Russia in the first six months of 2019.

With reporting by Xalq Sozi