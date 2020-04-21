Uzbek Ex-Boxing Federation Chief Fails In Bid To Get Off U.S. Sanctions List

Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov has failed in his bid to have his name removed from a U.S. sanctions list for alleged links to international heroin trafficking.



The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled on April 20 that it would not support Rakhimov’s lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Treasury for putting his name on the list in 2012.



The sanctions bar U.S. citizens and companies from doing business with Rakhimov, who used to lead the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) before stepping down amid the controversy.



He has publicly announced his intention to clear his name of “false accusations.”

With reporting by Sputnik and Urdu Point