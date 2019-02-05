Accessibility links

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Reaffirms Readiness To Host Intra-Afghan Peace Talks With Taliban

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov (file photo)

Uzbekistan has reiterated its readiness to host talks between Afghan government officials and Taliban negotiators.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry says Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov expressed the offer in Tashkent on February 5 to the United Nations' Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto.

The ministry quoted Kamilov as saying Uzbekistan is prepared to provide all necessary conditions for direct talks between the government of Afghanistan and Taliban negotiators to be organized "at any stage" of an Afghan peace process.

Uzbekistan started actively promoting regional cooperation after President Shavkat Mirziyoev took over power following the death of his predecessor Islam Karimov in 2016.

