Uzbek President Makes Fence-Mending Visit To Tajikistan

DUSHANBE -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev is in Tajikistan on an official two-day visit seen as an important step to mend a tense and complicated bilateral relationship.

Mirziyoev and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, held talks behind closed doors in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, on March 9.

Mirziyoev, who came to power following the death of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, in 2016, has said forging better relations with Uzbekistan's Central Asian neighbors is a priority for his government.

During the autocratic Karimov's 27-year rule in Central Asia's most populous nation, its relations with Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan were strained by disputes over transit routes, border security, water resources, and other issues.

Uzbekistan's ties with Dushanbe were the most difficult, marred by Tashkent's role in the devastating 1992-97 civil war in Tajikistan and the use of Tajik territory by Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) militants in the late 1990s.

The Uzbek and Tajik presidential press services said ahead of the visit that Mirziyoev and Rahmon would discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including politics, trade, economic, financial, tourism, and transportation.

They said 25 documents, including an agreement on border delimitation and simplified border crossing, would be signed during Mirziyoev's visit.