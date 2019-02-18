Uzbekistan To Introduce 100,000 Som Banknote

Uzbekistan's Central Bank has announced it is introducing a new 100,000 som banknote as of February 25.



The bank announced on its Telegram account on February 16 that for the first time the banknote will have a special sign for blind people.



The new banknote will be worth about $12, according to the official exchange rate.



Currently, the 50,000 som banknote is the largest denomination in Uzbekistan and was introduced in August 2017.



Uzbek economists have said for years that the introduction of 50,000 and 100,000 som banknotes was necessary to address a problem with cash payments in a country where large sums of money are needed to purchase ordinary items.