U.S. Citizen Detained On Visit To Relatives In Uzbekistan

A U.S. citizen of Uzbek origin has been detained after arriving in Uzbekistan to visit relatives, the Paris-based Fiery Hearts Club Human Rights Association says.

The rights group said on June 17 that local police detained Zokir Aliev a day earlier, about one hour after he arrived in his native city of Qarshi in the southern Qashqadaryo Region.

Aliev, 46, had not seen his relatives in many years and decided to make the trip following President Shavkat Mirziyoev's call to Uzbeks who left the country in the years after the 1991 Soviet collapse to return, the group said.

It said he entered Uzbekistan legally on a 90-day visa that he obtained at the Uzbek Embassy in the United States after receiving an official invitation from his relatives.

Qashqadaryo officials did not tell Aliev's relatives why he was detained or what charges he might face.

Aliev, who left Uzbekistan 25 years ago, works for a private tax-services company in the United States.

