Uzbek Activist Held At Moscow Airport, Fears She May Be Killed If Deported

A migrant rights defender who has been held at an immigration detention center at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport since September 25 says she might be jailed and even killed while in custody if she is deported back to her native Uzbekistan.

Valentina Chupik, who runs the migrant center Sunrise of the World in Moscow, told Current Time on September 27 that officers from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) informed her that she has been deprived of her refugee status since September 17 and banned from entering Russia for 30 years.



"The documents I was handed say I presented either false information or forged documents [to Russian authorities] when I applied for refugee status [in 2006], which...I consider to be absolute nonsense," Chupik said.



Chupik also said that an FSB officer told her that the situation she faces is most likely linked to "complaints by law enforcement officers" across Russia over her activities to protect the rights of labor migrants from Central Asia and her accusations of corruption among Russian migration authorities and police.



"I was not informed that my lawyer had tried to reach me.... Nobody is allowed to meet me at this point," Chupik said.



"I think if I am deported to Uzbekistan, I will be immediately placed in an SNB (National Security Service) basement...and eventually killed there," Chupik added.



She said she fled Uzbekistan in 2006 after local authorities tried to force her to give them half of the grants her human rights group was receiving from international organizations, which she refused.



"They then demanded that I shut down the organization. They demanded to give them the organization. Then they wanted me to hire their person as my organization's accountant. And my response was 'no,'" Chupik said, adding that she then was questioned for hours each day until early in the morning for six weeks straight.



Chupik also said that for the first time since she was detained after returning to Russia from a trip to Armenia, a guard had switched off the extremely bright light in her cell for more than four hours, allowing her to have more proper sleep.