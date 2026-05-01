Venice Biennale Jury Resigns En Masse Over Russia’s Controversial Return

The entire international jury of the Venice Biennale has resigned ahead of the opening of the 2026 exhibition, following controversy linked to Russia’s return to the event for the first time since the Ukraine war began.

No reason for the resignation was given in a brief April 30 statement from the Biennale Foundation.

The jury had previously issued a “Statement of Intention” on April 23 outlining its approach to the 61st Biennale, one of the world's most prestigious and influential contemporary art events, held every two years.

The event is organized around national pavilions funded by participating countries alongside Italian state support and private sponsors.

Russia's Withdrawal

In 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the curator and artists selected for the Russia's Tsarist-era pavilion withdrew in protest, leaving the pavilion empty. In 2024, Russia lent the space to Bolivia instead.

“At this edition of the Biennale, we wish to set out our intention --to express our commitment to the defense of human rights," the jury said. "Consequently, this jury will refrain from considering those countries whose leaders are currently charged with crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.”

Leaders of both Russia and Israel have been subject to International Criminal Court proceedings in connection with alleged war crimes linked to ongoing conflicts.

Russia’s return to the Biennale has triggered political criticism across Europe and renewed debate over whether cultural platforms should include countries involved in active wars.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha criticized Russia’s participation in a post on X on May 1, saying: “The aggressor’s culture is not neutral in the times of war and must never be utilized to serve the interests of the aggressor, to whitewash its crimes, and to spread its propaganda.”

Sybiha also called Russia’s inclusion “disgraceful” and renewed calls for its exclusion.

EU Funding Cut

The European Union has already cut a 2 million euros ($2.35 million) grant to the Biennale in response to Russia’s participation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said cultural institutions operate independently, while Italy continues to support Ukraine politically and militarily.

On April 29, Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli dispatched inspectors to Venice to examine the legal basis for Russia’s readmission.

Following the jury's resignation, the Biennale Foundation announced it would overhaul its awards system. It will introduce two “Visitors’ Lions,” decided by public vote for best national participation and best individual artist, replacing the traditional jury-selected Golden and Silver Lions.

The awards ceremony, originally scheduled for the opening on May 9, has been moved to the final day of the exhibition on November 22.