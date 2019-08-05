Warrant Issued For Former Chairwoman Of Kyrgyz State Registration Service

BISHKEK -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the former chairwoman of Kyrgyzstan's State Registration Service (MKK) after she failed to show up for questioning in a corruption case.

State Committee for National Security (UKMK) spokeswoman Asel Adylbek-Kyzy told reporters on August 5 that Alina Shaikova had ignored subpoenas delivered to her via her lawyers in recent days, making the issuance of the arrest warrant necessary.

Shaikova was ordered to come to the UKMK for questioning in a high-profile case of alleged corruption during a tender on printing blank biometric passports.

In early February, the MKK announced that a Lithuanian company, Garsu Pasaulis, had won the tender.

However, in April, the results of the tender were canceled and the UKMK launched an investigation into alleged irregularities regarding the Lithuanian firm's bid.

Shaikova was fired and her two deputies arrested in mid-April in the wake of the probe. Her current whereabouts is unknown.