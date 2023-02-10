The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'I Couldn't Just Stand By': Russian Fighters Explain Why They Took Up Arms Against The Kremlin RFE/RL spoke with two Russian men who are fighting side by side with Ukrainian forces against the Russian military in the beleaguered city of Bakhmut as part of a group called the Free Russia legion. By Yevgeny Legalov

Reporter Films Frantic Battlefield First Aid After Bakhmut Bombing An RFE/RL reporter was interviewing a Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut when a Russian bomb hit a neighboring house. His dramatic footage captures what happened next: frantic battlefield first aid to save a man's life. By Borys Sachalko, Current Time, and Ray Furlong

Special Investigation: How Russia And Political Insiders Cash In On Uzbekistan's Lucrative Gas Sector As gas outages and power shortages left Uzbekistan freezing during one of its coldest winters in decades, President Shavkat Mirziyoev in January fired senior officials and technocrats he blamed for the crisis. But an investigation by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service found that Mirziyoev's administration was warned as early as three years ago that his ambitious projects to boost gas and oil output were riddled with problems. By RFE/RL's Uzbek Service

Ukrainian Wives Of Fallen Soldiers Come Together For Support Online Women who have lost their partners in battle against Russian invaders say the word "widow" is too painful to accept. Coming together in a Facebook group, they offer the mutual support and understanding they say can only come from someone going through the same kind of grief. By Current Time, Yulia Zhukova, and Will Tizard

Inside The Obscure Russian Agency That Censors The Internet: An RFE/RL Investigation A massive leak of internal correspondence and documents shows how a little-known Russian government agency keeps a watchful eye on the Internet -- for opposition protests, for investigations on official corruption, for discussion of the Ukraine war -- and how it works to censor it for Russians. By Daniil Belovodyev and Anton Bayev

Rebranding McDonald's In Kazakhstan Is A Minefield Of National Identity, Geopolitics Weeks after McDonald's announced it was leaving the country, Almaty restaurants that once bore the name of the global fast food chain have reopened nameless -- or so it seems. Rumors that they might become part of the Russian McDonald's replacement, Tasty And That's It, have caused controversy. By Chris Rickleton

Djokovic Family Takes Serbia Open From Belgrade To Bosnia, And The 'Edge' Of Legality After a rent scandal and politicized controversy dogged the event in Serbia, preparations for a majority-Serb region of Bosnia to host the Djokovic family's tournament have been marked by a lack of transparency. By Goran Katic and Andy Heil

Taliban Seizes Afghan Professor For Giving Out Free Books To Women And Girls A man who wheeled books around Kabul and gave them out for free in response to a Taliban ban on higher education for girls and women was arrested on February 2. The day before, RFE/RL interviewed him as he made his rounds through the Afghan capital. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Neil Bowdler

Former British Air Commander Makes The Case For Sending Fighter Jets To Ukraine First the debate was about sending tanks to Ukraine; now it's about planes. RFE/RL's Georgian Service spoke to Greg Bagwell, a former British Royal Air Force commander and combat pilot, about the deficiencies in Russian air power and why sending fighter aircraft to Ukraine could be a game changer. By Vazha Tavberidze