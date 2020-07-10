We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

What A Nazi Soldier Saw In Ukraine Chilling photographs shot in secret by a German soldier who took part in the invasion of the Soviet Union. By Amos Chapple

United Russia's Revenge? Far Eastern Governor's Arrest Raises Suspicions Authorities have arrested Khabarovsk region Governor Sergei Furgal on suspicion of involvement in a spate of killings in 2004-05. Locals are wondering why the allegations against one of Russia's most popular governors are being dredged up now, 10 days after the region gave only tepid support to constitutional amendments that could enable Vladimir Putin to remain president until 2036. By Yekaterina Khasina and Robert Coalson

Another Chechen Exile Killed In Europe: What We Know Chechen blogger Mamikhan Umarov, who was shot dead in Vienna on July 4, claimed on his YouTube channel that he had compromising material on Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov. His killing is the latest in a series of attacks on Kadyrov critics in Europe. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

'Pandora's Box Is Open': After Journalist's Arrest, Russian Civil Society Fears Crackdown By Emboldened Security Services Following the July 7 jailing of longtime journalist Ivan Safronov on suspicion of treason, many in Russia are warning that the country's vaguely written espionage laws could be used as a tool for a significant crackdown on independent journalists and civil-society activists. By Robert Coalson

'I Can't Forgive': Mother Hunts For Answers 25 Years After Srebrenica Genocide Twenty-five years ago, more than 8,000 Bosniaks, Muslim men and boys, were murdered by Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica in what was officially declared a genocide. July 11 marks the grim anniversary of that event -- the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II. Ramiza Gurdic lost her husband and two sons in the 1995 massacre and has spent the last quarter-century searching for their remains -- and for answers. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service

Beef Over Bulgarian Beach Sparks Protest Over 'Protected' Elites A confrontation on what is ostensibly public property has drawn attention to the special protection provided to leaders of a small Bulgarian party in what activists are calling an example of Bulgaria's "lawlessness." By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service