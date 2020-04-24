The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'All The Hospitals Are Full': Russia's Health-Care System Scrambles As COVID-19 Cases Rise Lines of ambulances waiting outside hospitals and doctors working overtime to deal with an influx of patients with suspected or confirmed coronavirus infections. As the pandemic begins to hit Russia hard and the official count of COVID-19 cases rises fast, its health-care system is scrambling to keep up. By Matthew Luxmoore

Counted Out: Separatist-Held Areas Of Eastern Ukraine Don't Factor In Global Coronavirus Tally, But Face 'Considerable' Threat The parts of eastern Ukraine held by Russia-backed separatists -- ravaged by six years of armed conflict, and challenged with a weakened health care system and a sizable elderly population -- may face a COVID-19 outbreak of considerable scale. By Christopher Miller

Rotten Potatoes Replace School Lunches For Some Russian Kids In Karelia and Nizhny Novgorod, parents are complaining about food packages given to their children in lockdown to replace school lunches. They say they are getting expired food and rotten potatoes. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Orthodox Christians Mark Easter Holiday Amid Coronavirus Restrictions Orthodox Christians observed the Easter holiday amid extraordinary coronavirus-related restrictions that forced many parishioners to watch services on TV, online, or wear face masks and practice physical distancing at churches. By RFE/RL

His Father Died Of COVID-19. But His President Has Dismissed The Disease As A 'Psychosis.' The son of a paramedic in Belarus says his father died after being infected with the coronavirus -- and he has a document to prove it. The health minister has cast doubt on the claim, underscoring what critics say is the state’s refusal to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in a country whose president has called it a “psychosis” and falsely claimed that no citizen will die of the disease. By Alyaksandra Dynko and Tony Wesolowsky

A Trump-Putin 'Reset'? Flurry Of Communication Points To Behind-The-Scenes Diplomacy Are the coronavirus and collapsing oil prices pushing Moscow and Washington to try to reset their troubled relationship? By Mike Eckel

Lenin At 150: Even Without COVID-19, Russia Was Set To Snub The Soviet Union's Founder In 1970, the Soviet Union and its satellites pulled out all the stops to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the country and self-styled savior of the working class worldwide. Just 50 years later, however, the Kremlin finds Lenin's legacy problematic and seems satisfied to let the April 22 anniversary pass unnoticed. By Sergei Medvedev and Robert Coalson

'The Government Knows Where You Live': Russia's Journalists Walk A Dangerous Tightrope Covering COVID-19 Pandemic With local authorities increasingly using a new law on "fake news" to pressure the media over coverage of the coronavirus crisis, regional journalists across Russia are fighting to report the full story of the government's response and how COVID-19 is affecting their audiences. By Aleksandr Molchanov and Robert Coalson

'You're About To Give Up, But There's No Other Way': Moscow Doctors On COVID-19 Three Moscow doctors talk about about their experiences with COVID-19, describing how quickly patients can deteriorate and how testing is not always working. By Current Time and Reuters