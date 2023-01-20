The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

The Strange Fate Of Romania's 'Hunger Circuses' A series of grand structures built ostensibly to feed the population of Bucharest survived the collapse of communism in the Romanian capital, where some now stand as symbols of the free market. By Amos Chapple

Surgeon Saves Wife's Life In Three-Hour Ordeal After Dnipro Missile Strike An extraordinary story of survival has emerged from Dnipro, central Ukraine, where dozens were killed in a Russian missile strike on January 14. Surgeon Yevhen Botvinov spent 3 1/2 hours applying pressure to stem his wife's bleeding after she suffered a head injury in the attack -- while also signaling to rescuers with a flashlight. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Olena Komyshina, and Will Tizard

Finding The Fallen: A Lifelong Mission To Recover Bodies In Ukraine Oleksiy Yukov spent years trawling the sprawling Ukrainian countryside for the remains of fallen soldiers from World War I and II. In 2014, he began searching for the bodies of soldiers killed in a new conflict between Ukraine and Kremlin-backed separatists. Since February 2022, he has been busier than ever. This video contains scenes some may find disturbing. By Serhiy Horbatenko, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Ray Furlong

A Personal Fiefdom, A Legacy Of Repression: Inside Azerbaijan's 'North Korea' For decades, Vasif Talibov built a personal fiefdom in Naxcivan, an exclave of Azerbaijan shut off from much of the world, until he unexpectedly stepped down in December 2022. RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service recently visited Naxcivan, where residents talked about their lives in what has been dubbed Azerbaijan's North Korea. By RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service

U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges Says Russia Lacks A 'Coherent Plan' Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges commanded U.S. Army forces in Europe from 2014 to 2017. In an interview with RFE/RL's Georgian Service, Hodges discusses the Russian military operation's lack of coherence and how new fighting vehicles and tanks from abroad could change the course of the war. By Vazha Tavberidze

Stealing Shoes In Mosques: Amid Cost-Of-Living Crisis, Theft Is On Rise In Turkmenistan Theft is growing in Turkmenistan, many residents say, blaming it on the deepening poverty the country faces. There have been reports of children stealing food from supermarkets, while worshippers have reported their shoes and wallets being stolen in mosques. By RFE/RL's Turkmen Service

World's Largest Eastern Orthodox Cathedral Takes Shape Above Bucharest Bucharest's massive, staggeringly expensive People's Salvation Cathedral is years away from its scheduled opening, but the architectural colossus already dominates the skyline of the Romanian capital. By Amos Chapple

Pashtuns Rally For Peace In The Face Of A Renewed Offensive Against The Pakistani Taliban As Pakistan signals it will again rely on the weight of its military to counter the increasingly active Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), members of the country's ethnic Pashtun minority are rallying for peace. By voicing their concerns in massive demonstrations across the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, residents hope to stave off a repeat of previous government efforts to fight the insurgent group that left millions of Pashtun civilians displaced and tens of thousands killed. By Abubakar Siddique

Shelters For Stray Animals Struggle With Deep Freeze In Kazakhstan With temperatures falling as low as -30 degrees Celsius in Astana, stray cats and dogs struggle to survive on the streets of the Kazakh capital. Shelters are full and animal-welfare groups are asking locals to provide food and warmth for strays who risk freezing to death. By Current Time and Neil Bowdler