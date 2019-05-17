The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

​Eva.Stories: Telling A 'Terrifying' Holocaust Tale Via Instagram​ The Ukrainian city of Lviv helped create Eva.Stories, the viral Instagram project that brought a Holocaust victim's diary to social media. But filming amid the Ukrainian presidential election campaign in March presented some challenges. (By Current Time and Stuart Greer)

After Killing Of Female Afghan Journalist, Suspicion Falls Closer To Home As Afghan authorities investigate for the killing of female journalist Mena Mangal suspicion has fallen on her ex-husband, who is accused by her family of abusing and threatening her. (By Frud Bezhan and Tameem Akhgar)

​Bosnian Serb's Call For Wartime Uniforms Tugs At Bosnia's Nationalist Threads Amid its deep ethnic divisions, Bosnia-Herzegovina's armed forces have stood out as an anomaly where Bosniaks, Croats, and Serbs stand side by side. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's proposal to have one infantry regiment wear wartime uniforms for ceremonies threatens to undo that.​ (By Alan Crosby)

​Interview: Laura Codruta Koevesi: The Bête Noire Of Romanian Corruption​ As Romania’s chief anticorruption prosecutor, Laura Codruta Koevesi put dozens of politicians and officials behind bars. But after being accused of being part of a shadowy antigovernment structure, she was ousted and her case became a lightning rod for the bitter war over the country’s endemic corruption. (By Alison Mutler)

Islamic State Killed His Sister, So He Opened A Library In Her Memory Seventeen-year-old Rahila Rafi was killed last August in a suicide attack on a Kabul classroom. Her brother has open a library in honor of his slain sister after being inspired by an entry in Rahila's diary. (By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan, Stuart Greer, Tameem Akhgar, and Omid Marzban)

​Kazakhstan Shows Managed Transition Not The Smoothest Path In Central Asia​ When Kazakhstan's Nursultan Nazarbaev resigned as president in March it seemed as if authorities had mapped out the entire route of a transition of power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. There have been some unforeseen obstacles, but that really should not have been a surprise. (By Bruce Pannier)

​Sleeping Among Corpses: A Ukrainian Nationalist's Lifetime Of Struggle​ The incredible story of a 95-year-old resident of Crimea whose entire life has been dominated by the cause of Ukrainian independence. Teodozia Kobylyanska spent nine years in Soviet gulag prison camps and says she still fears arrest. ​(By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)

Crimean Kids With Kalashnikovs: Critics Warn Of Growing Emphasis On 'Patriotic' Education Children carrying guns and flags or wearing Soviet-style uniforms have become a common sight at Victory Day parades and other events in Russian-controlled Crimea. Russian and Ukrainian human rights activists have warned that such displays point to a growing trend of promoting Russian patriotism among kids on the Crimean peninsula, annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Alongside public events, many schools offer paramilitary classes, and children from age 8 are invited to enroll in Yunarmiya, a Russian patriotic youth movement. (By RFE/RL)

​Montenegrin Coup Verdict A Wakeup Call To EU On Russia's Rising Role In Balkan Instability​ The Kremlin's audacious role in the Montenegro coup at the center of this week's convictions highlights the European Union's lack of focus on a region hoping for accession. (By Alan Crosby)