The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

September 11, 1989: When Hungary Tore A Hole In The Iron Curtain Thirty years ago, Hungary lifted restrictions on travel to Austria, enabling tens of thousands of East Germans to flee to the West. The September 1989 events in Hungary are often described as the first cracks in the Berlin Wall. By Kateryna Oliynyk and Margot Buff

100 Turbulent Years: The Battle For Afghan Women's Rights Since Independence​ When Afghanistan declared full independence from Britain 100 years ago, some women also gained new freedoms, including access to education. But the regimes that followed have swung between extremes, both repressing and then promoting women's rights. Now, with peace talks under way with the Taliban, there's fear the pendulum could swing once more, with hard-won freedoms being rolled back. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan, Omid Marzba, and Stuart Greer

Virginia Residents Question Whether Their Neighbor Was A Russian Informant Was a Russian informant living on a quiet, high-end Virginia street surrounded by former and current FBI and military personnel? By Todd Prince

Why Did Trump Call Off The Taliban Talks: A Negotiating Tactic, Washington Worries About The Deal, Or Showmanship? Analysts say there are several possible reasons why U.S. President Donald Trump broke off peace negotiations with the Taliban. By Frud Bezhan

Analysis: Who's So Keen On Seeing Turkmenistan's Regime Stay In Power? Gazprom recently signed a contract to buy natural gas from Turkmenistan that the Russian energy giant doesn't really need. Russia might not need the gas so much as it wants the current Turkmen regime to stay in place. By Bruce Pannier