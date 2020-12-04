The Week's Best: 10 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'Shoot It Down!': The Tragic Tale Of Two American Balloonists Over Belarus Twenty-five years ago, two Americans' attempt to win a prestigious balloon race ended in tragedy over Belarus. By Alena Shalayeva and Tony Wesolowsky

Grand-Master Moves: How Chess Legend Kasparov Made Netflix Hit Queen’s Gambit Believable Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov was consulted by the creators of the hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit to ensure game play was accurate and compelling. The show follows the rise of an American girl who goes from chess prodigy to challenging the Soviet world champion in Moscow. Kasparov told RFE/RL's Russian Service how he helped make the action on and off the chess board believable. By RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services and Stuart Greer

At Risk: Russia's Indigenous Peoples Sound Alarm On Loss Of Arctic, Traditional Way Of Life The Arctic is melting at a record pace, exposing a host of threats to the indigenous peoples of Russia's Far North: thinning reindeer herds and fish stocks, environmental disasters, and the arrival of the coronavirus on the heels of a construction boom. By Michael Scollon

Strategic Patience Or 'Tough' Action? Tehran Grapples With Response To Assassination Of Top Nuclear Scientist In Iran, hard-liners are calling for tough action to deter international attacks like the one that killed one of the fathers of its nuclear program. Moderates are warning against closing off avenues to diplomacy with the incoming U.S. administration. By Golnaz Esfandiari

Fake News: Belarusian State TV Presents The Same People In Various Roles She's the face of Belarusian state TV propaganda. Yulia Artsyukh appears not only as a news reporter but is also presented as a typical mother who is outraged by anti-government protests. People on social media have pointed to other faces that appear in multiple roles, with one critic saying that state media can't find real people to interview who support the regime. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Afghan Migrants Could Face 'Shocking' Punishments In Iran Under Draft Law New legislation proposed in Iran would impose 25-year jail terms on illegal migrants while also giving officials the authority to fire on vehicles suspected of carrying asylum seekers. By Frud Bezhan

Celebrations And Sadness As Azerbaijan Retakes Lachin District From Armenians Azerbaijani forces moved into the district of Lachin early on December 1. It was the last of three territories ceded by Armenia under a peace deal that ended a six-week war over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijani citizens celebrated the news in Baku, and some made plans to return to Lachin, while Armenians living there faced the prospect of leaving their homes. By RFE/RL's Azerbaijani and Armenian services

Lives On The Line: Ukraine Mental-Health Call Center Seeks To Lower The Human Cost Of War As the war against separatists in eastern Ukraine simmers on, efforts to address its psychological effects are under way, with critics saying the state’s response has been slow. At a mental-health hotline in Kyiv, operators handle harrowing calls from veterans struggling with life after combat. By Mark Raczkiewicz

Exiled Defectors From Belarus's Law Enforcement Are Now Holding Their Ex-Colleagues To Account Police officers, judges, and investigators who deserted the law enforcement services beholden to Alyaksandr Lukashenka are now turning their attention to holding their former colleagues responsible for crimes against peaceful protesters in Belarus. By Matthew Luxmoore