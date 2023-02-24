The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Doctors In Romania Accused Of Harvesting Devices From The Dead And Reimplanting Them In The Living Romania’s health-care system, the second-worst funded in the EU, is facing fresh scandal after five doctors were accused of illegally harvesting implants from corpses and reusing them in hundreds of patients in a cash-making scheme that allegedly operated for years. By Alison Mutler

The Moped-Riding Granny Giving Ukrainian Troops Food And Shelter Klavdia Ivanivna has sheltered Ukrainian soldiers in her home during shelling of her village. She prepares meals for the troops, takes care of their personal hygiene, and provides them with a place to rest. After losing her son in a Russian rocket attack, the 67-year-old resident of the Mykolayiv region also continues to deliver food on her moped to checkpoints where Ukrainian soldiers are on duty. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Austin Malloy

'I Have No Choice': Cleared From The Streets, Kabul's Poorest Go Door-To-Door In Search Of Alms Residents of the Afghan capital say that the number of people begging in the city has increased amid the major humanitarian and economic crisis gripping the country. In recent months, the Taliban has rounded up thousands of people who were begging on the streets. Now, many people are going door-to-door in search of alms. By Nargis Momand Hasanzai

Serhiy Nuzhnenko: Photos From A Year Of War In Ukraine Photojournalist Serhiy Nuzhnenko of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has spent a year covering the war in his country. To mark a year since Russia's full-scale invasion, he compiled this collection of his most powerful photos. By Serhiy Nuzhnenko

Ukrainian Teen Caring For Four Siblings Prays He Won't Let Down His Slain Mother Vyacheslav Yalov's mother died in his arms after she was hit by Russian shelling as they walked home together in the village of Verkhnotoretske in Ukraine's Donetsk region in 2022. Yalov, who has just turned 19, is now the guardian of his four siblings. Current Time received hundreds of calls and messages offering help after reporting on the family. They now live together in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. By Current Time, Yulia Zhukova, and Neil Bowdler

Will Russian And Belarusian Athletes Compete In The Paris 2024 Olympics? With the Olympic Games in Paris under 18 months away, calls are growing to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus for Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A year after the International Olympic Committee issued such a recommendation, it is now softening its stance amid claims such a ban would be discriminatory. By Tony Wesolowsky

Ukrainian Children Taken By Russia Reunite With Their Families In Kyiv Sixteen Ukrainian children taken by Russia have been reunited with their families in Kyiv. The return operation was organized by the charity foundation Save Ukraine. The team says that they've been able to return 120 children from occupied territories in Ukraine and 30 children from Russia. Ukraine's National Information Bureau claims over 16,000 of the country's children have been deported by Russia. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Austin Malloy

The Fight To Save Armenia's Soviet Space Telescope How one woman is racing to restart her uncle's spectacular scientific legacy: a radio-optical telescope left in limbo on the slopes of Armenia's highest mountain. By Amos Chapple