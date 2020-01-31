The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Why So Few Protests Against Putin's Constitutional Shake-Up? As Russia marches forward with constitutional changes announced by President Vladimir Putin, his opponents appear torn over how, and even whether, to counter the top-down overhaul of the country’s power structure. Less than six months after anger over a tightly controlled Moscow election stoked a wave of protests, analysts say an ostensibly far more significant political development has sown discord in the opposition ranks. By Matthew Luxmoore

The Unique Auschwitz Sketches That Were Buried By Soviet Censors Unique images of Auschwitz were sketched by a Soviet Jewish artist who arrived with the Red Army in the hours after the camp was liberated. The images were quickly exhibited across Poland, but the artist, Zinovy Tolkachyov, was accused of "Zionism" by Soviet media and unable to work for 20 years. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

The Promise: Why Albanians Saved So Many Jews During World War II While millions of Jews were being exterminated across Europe during World War II, many Jewish families found refuge and safety in Albania, despite German occupation. The local Jewish population increased from a few hundred to 2,000. Two Albanians recall how their families sheltered Jews and how a centuries-old tradition called Besa kept them alive. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Taulant Qenaj, and Neil Bowdler

U.S. Jet That Crashed In Afghanistan Was No Ordinary 'Spy Plane' A U.S. Air Force plane that crashed in Afghanistan this week had been designed to improve combat communications and “battlefield management” after a 2005 U.S. military disaster. By Ron Synovitz

'It Disappeared...And Now It's Back': Russia's Izhorian Community Strives For Cultural Revival Nazi occupation and Soviet repression decimated the Izhorian people, a tiny ethnic minority from northwest Russia. Now just hundreds remain, but efforts are being made to revive their language and culture. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Funny Money Or Savvy Investing? Critics Want Answers About Source Of Russian PM's Wealth Russia's new prime minister is known as a technocrat, but the term plutocrat may also apply. In the days since President Vladimir Putin tapped tax chief Mikhail Mishustin for the job, there have been mounting allegations about his family's wealth. But could Mishustin's early career at the heart of Russia’s emerging computer industry 30 years ago explain the origins of his fortune? By Todd Prince

Out Of Step In North Ossetia? Couple Faces Threats After 'Dirty Dancing' A dancing duo in North Ossetia have faced threats and insults after a video of them twerking at a local university campus went viral. The young man and woman issued separate video apologies, including one by force, but some weren't satisfied, arguing the couple violated local mores. Some have likened the treatment the two have faced to the persecution often witnessed in neighboring Chechnya, where alleged immorality can be cause for cruel treatment. By Alisa Volkova and Tony Wesolowsky

Russians In Boats: The Strange Photography Craze Of The Tsarist Era A fad for posing in fake boats, planes, and automobiles resulted in some of Russia’s quaintest portraits. By Amos Chapple

Shot, Then Rescued, Kyrgyz Snow Leopard Begins Recovery A Kyrgyz wildlife center is nursing a snow leopard named Zhaabars back to health after he was badly wounded by a shotgun. Despite conservationists' efforts, the rare cats are sometimes targeted by poachers and farmers protecting their herds. By Current Time