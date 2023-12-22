The Week's Best: 11 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Unseen Photos From Georgia's Civil War Discovered In A Flea Market A young Tbilisi historian has sparked national discussion after finding hundreds of photos of Georgia's turbulent 1990s. By Amos Chapple

Unbeatable! Turkmenistan's FC Arkadag And The 'Regime Superclubs' Of Central Asia FC Arkadag has taken the Turkmen top league by storm in its debut season. In doing so, it has become the latest in a line of Central Asian football teams to achieve overnight success following backing from strongmen and their family members. By Chris Rickleton

Shrinking Glaciers And Shallow Rivers: Kyrgyzstan Feeling The Effects Of Climate Change Kyrgyzstan only contributes about 0.03 percent to world greenhouse gas emissions. But its thousands of glaciers and crucial agricultural sector are feeling the effects of rising global temperatures. By Farangis Najibullah and RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service

Secret Schools Offer A 'Ray Of Hope' For Rural Afghan Girls A network of secret schools is educating around 1,000 teenage girls in southern Afghanistan, a largely tribal and conservative region that has long been the stronghold of the Taliban. The extremist group banned education for girls above the sixth grade soon after seizing power in 2021. By Abubakar Siddique

Ukraine's 'Home Depot' Reborn In Russian-Occupied Donetsk Despite Ban Tax data shows that shopping-center firm Epitsentr K, a Ukrainian military donor, for years paid a manager who cultivated close ties with the pro-Russian forces in the occupied part of the Donetsk region while managing a firm nearly identical to Epitsentr K, Schemes has found. By Maksym Savhcuk and Schemes

How The Korean Rumored Ex-Fiancé Of Putin's Daughter Landed A Career At Gazprombank A South Korean man who was rumored in the past to have been engaged to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters has had a long career at Gazprombank, a large state-linked lender where two of Putin’s sons-in-law have also worked, a new RFE/RL investigation has found. By Andrei Soshnikov, Sergei Titov, Dmitry Sukhavrev, and Svetlana Osipova

Displaced By Georgian-Abkhaz War, Survivors Revisit Lives Lost 30 Years Ago The brutal 1992-1993 Georgian-Abkhaz war is estimated to have displaced some 250,000 Georgian civilians. After 30 years, many still dream of returning to the world they fled. Current Time located and filmed the abandoned residences of several displaced families. With travel to the region tightly restricted, the images offer some a rare glance at the homes they left behind in Abkhazia three decades ago. By Current Time

52 Days In Hell: One Family's Story Of The Siege Of Mariupol Olha and Oleh Husak lost their jobs, home, and relatives in the first days of Russia’s occupation of Mariupol. Then the bodies began piling up as Russian forces were accused of war crimes in the Ukrainian port city. By Nataliya Volosatska

Under Russian Fire, A Ukrainian Postwoman Makes Sure The Mail Gets Through In a partly abandoned town near Ukraine's front lines, residents live without gas or running water, but they know they can still rely on regular mail deliveries. One postal worker, Hanna Povelkova, wears body armor as she makes the rounds, bringing pension payments to her elderly neighbors. She says her role is vital -- not just for mail deliveries, but also to provide human connection in a time of crisis. By Current Time and Borys Sachalko