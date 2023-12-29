The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Grief And Gratitude: Displaced Ukrainians At Dnipro Shelter Prepare To Ring In New Year At a shelter for displaced Ukrainians in Dnipro, volunteers prepare for the second New Year’s under the shadow of all-out war. Speaking with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, residents are finding small ways to celebrate, each act of gratitude a small victory over Russia’s drive to break their spirit. By Yulia Ratsybarska

Huddled In Basements, Ukrainians On The Front Line Just Want Peace For Christmas In Ukraine's Donetsk region, a volunteer has put up a Christmas tree near the frontline city of Chasiv Yar for the benefit of Ukrainian soldiers. About 900 residents remain in the city, living in basements under constant shelling. By Current Time and Borys Sachalko

'Polar Wolf': The Harsh Prison Where Navalny Was Sent And How His Team Found Him After 19 days with his whereabouts unknown, Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been found at a strict-regime prison north of the Arctic Circle. The "Polar Wolf" prison is notorious for its brutal conditions and daunting isolation. By RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities

'Almost Naked' Party In Moscow Ends With Court Case, Public Apologies When Anastasia Ivleyeva, a popular online influencer, invited Russian celebrities to a party with the theme "almost naked," she did not expect a nationwide backlash. One scantily dressed guest was charged with hooliganism and "gay propaganda," while other attendees said advertisers had canceled their contracts. As performers issue public apologies for taking part, some observers see the response as another symptom of an increasingly repressive climate in Russia. By Current Time, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and Margot Buff

Gone To Ground: The Soviet-Era Monuments Removed Since Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine In the 22 months since the Kremlin launched its full-scale war on Ukraine, scores of Soviet-era monuments have been pulled down across Europe, many in direct response to the invasion. Below are some of the most significant monuments, as seen before their removal. By Amos Chapple

Investigation: CCTV System Could Give Moscow A Prying Eye On Ukraine Whether monitoring a street corner, a shop, or a nuclear power plant, a Russian video-surveillance system that is in place at locations across Ukraine, can transmit data to Moscow servers owned by big Russian corporations, the investigative unit of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service has found. By Kyrylo Ovsyaniy

Despite The Warm Welcome, Karabakh Refugees In Armenia Are Struggling, Unsure Where To Go Next With its September offensive, Azerbaijan regained control over the rest of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Over 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled en masse for Armenia. While the refugees received a warm welcome and support from the government, many are living in difficult circumstances. By Joshua Kucera

'Wars Will Be Different,' Says Ukrainian Team 3D-Printing Drone Parts Ukrainian soldiers are manufacturing 3D-printed parts for reconnaissance and kamikaze drones. The drones are being used on the front line, including near the city of Avdiyivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, where Russian and Ukrainian troops continue to fight for control. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Neil Bowdler

A Movement Against China's Internment Camps Tries To Become A Party In Kazakhstan The Atazhurt movement that emerged in Kazakhstan as a response to China’s crackdown on Turkic and Muslim minorities never viewed itself as an opposition force until the Beijing-allied Kazakh regime treated it as such. By Chris Rickleton