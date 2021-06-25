The Week's Best: Eight RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

How Coca-Cola Helped Uzbekistan Seize A Lucrative Bottling Operation From U.S. Citizens The Uzbek government is trying to sell its stake in a lucrative Coca-Cola bottling operation in the country. The backstory is one for the ages -- and could be a lesson for the future. By Mike Eckel and RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service

Can't Leave, Can't Stay: The Belarusians In Limbo At The Swedish Embassy A father and son are holed up in the Swedish Embassy in Minsk, where they took refuge in September 2020 from Belarusian security forces after joining pro-democracy protests. The Swedish authorities say the two men cannot claim political asylum at the embassy, but have not taken any steps to remove them from the building. By Ray Furlong, Current Time, and RFE/RL’s Belarus Service

Russia Seeks Antidote To Black Market In Phony COVID Certificates Tighter restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Russia have led to a new scourge -- a sharp rise in the number of fraudulently obtained vaccination certificates needed to work, get regular medical treatment, and travel. By Gleb Belichenko and Michael Scollon

Visual Explainer: Russia Flexes Its Regional Muscle As Arctic Ice Melts Due to climate change, the Arctic is becoming more accessible and therefore more attractive for the countries that encircle it. Which countries have claimed parts of the Arctic? What do they need to enforce these claims? And what does Russia hope to achieve in the region? By Kristyna Foltynova

Targeted: The Lukashenka Allies And Kin Hit With Western Sanctions The European Union, the United States, Britain, and Canada have all announced fresh sanctions targeting influential figures in the orbit of Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, including family members and businessmen. RFE/RL examines six of them. By Tony Wesolowsky and RFE/RL’s Belarus Service

Russia, A Vaccine Pioneer, Fights A Fresh COVID Wave Stoked By Public Distrust Russia was the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, but inoculation rates are among the world's lowest and infections are once again spiking. Now, new vaccine mandates are prompting anger from residents and fears of financial losses among entrepreneurs forced to turn away customers who have not gotten a shot. By Matthew Luxmoore

Operation Barbarossa: The Nazi Invasion Of The U.S.S.R. 80 Years Ago Nazi Germany led the largest-ever ground invasion force in an attack on the Soviet Union in 1941 that unleashed a brutal conflict that cost the lives of millions of people. By Amos Chapple