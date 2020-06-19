We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

After 25 Years, Budyonnovsk Hostage Crisis Seen As Horrific Harbinger Of Terror Chechen militants led by Shamil Basayev on June 14, 1995, took about 1,500 hostages in the southern Russian town of Budyonnovsk and seized a hospital. More than 100 died in the course of the five-day drama, many after failed attempts by Russian forces to free the hostages. It came just months after Russian forces launched the First Chechen War in December 1994. By Tony Wesolowsky and Yevgenia Kotlyar

From Military Might To Misery: The Failing Fortunes Around An Abandoned Russian Base A decade ago, Russia's Defense Ministry closed down a military base in Pskov Oblast, leaving hundreds of people unemployed. Without income or investment in infrastructure, the town began to collapse around its residents. By Current Time's Unknown Russia and Harutyun Mansuryan

In Belarus, Pre-Vote Clampdown Spreads From Streets And Blogs To A Bank Political battles have often played out on the streets in Belarus, with the state cracking down on protesters calling for fair elections or denouncing official results. That's also happening ahead of an August 9 vote that poses a threat to President Alyaksandr Lukashenka's long rule, but this time a bank formerly headed by a challenger is also in the crosshairs. By Tony Wesolowsky

Lenin Lives On In A Siberian Forest A Russian drone photographer has revealed one of the former Soviet Union’s mythical geoglyphs. By Amos Chapple

Moscow's Graffiti Guerrillas Fight Putin's Push To Change Constitution Under cover of darkness, activists are spray-painting their opposition to proposed constitutional changes that would enable Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in office until 2036. They say it's the only form of protest left, after people staging single-person open protests were detained by police. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Russian Service

Red Flag: Ahead Of Serbian Vote, Vucic And Allies Lean On China Ties Serbia's ruling right-wing populists are expected to dominate this weekend's national elections following a campaign that has featured a lot of flag-waving. By Ljudmila Cvetkovic, Maja Zivanovic, and Andy Heil

'Not Free': Uzbek Artist Says New York's Lockdown Reminds Him Of Prison Artist Anatoliy Fatakhov says New York's strict lockdown reminded him of his time in prison. Fatakhov came to the United States as a Jewish immigrant from Uzbekistan in 1994, and was given a 15-month prison sentence for fraud in 2017. It was during his time in prison that Fatakhov, a medic, discovered a talent for painting that changed his life. By Ray Furlong

Pakistan Turns To Turkish TV Drama To Fill Identity 'Vacuum' Pakistan's leaders have championed a Turkish television drama that has triggered debate in the Muslim-majority country. By Frud Bezhan and Daud Khattak