The Putin Constitution: How Will It Change Russia? July 1 was the final day of voting on constitutional changes initiated by President Vladimir Putin, and few see its conclusion as anything but foregone. But how will the new, overhauled constitution alter Russia and its political course, as well as the status of a longtime leader poised to win the option of securing several more years at the helm? By Matthew Luxmoore

Apparent Ballot Stuffer Is Caught Red-Handed (And Blue-Gloved) At Russian Polling Station The social-media reaction was swift when eagle-eyed viewers of Mordovian public television spotted a gloved hand appearing to stuff ballots during coverage of Russia's nationwide vote on constitutional amendments enabling Putin to seek 12 more years in office. By Michael Scollon

Radio Silence: The Bulgarian Who Jammed RFE/RL During The Cold War On July 4, 1950, Radio Free Europe made its first broadcast, transmitting a program to communist Czechoslovakia. But over the decades that followed, the news organization's broadcasts were not always heard loud and clear by audiences in communist-controlled Central and Eastern Europe. Ahead of the 70th anniversary of that first broadcast, RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service was given a tour of a Cold War-era jamming station by an engineer who once worked there. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service

What Does Russia Want In Afghanistan? Amid major controversy over allegations that Russia offered incentives to Taliban fighters to kill U.S. soldiers, we take a look at Russian-Taliban relations through the years and the Kremlin's motives in Afghanistan. By Abubakar Siddique

The Mystery Of The Missing 5.6 Million Pounds One of the last claims made by Aierken Saimaiti, a self-confessed money launderer who was murdered in Istanbul last November, was that he sent millions of pounds to London for a powerful former Kyrgyz official. What happened to the money? Here's where the evidence leads. By RFE/RL, OCCRP, Kloop, and Bellingcat

Bunkers, Bones, And Booze: The Eerie Mysteries Of Odesa's Catacombs Deep below the Ukrainian port city of Odesa lies one of the largest underground labyrinths in the world. The Odesa catacombs date back to the early 1800s when limestone was mined for the city's grand buildings. Through the years, the vast subterranean maze has served as a Cold War bunker, a World War II refuge for Soviet fighters, and a hideout for smugglers. Today, local explorers are still mapping the vast tunnel system and discovering new insights into the past. By Stuart Greer and Mykhaylo Shtekel

Surge In COVID-19 Cases Forces Central Asian Countries To Reverse Reopenings A spike in new coronavirus infections in Central Asia has forced authorities to reimpose restrictions just weeks after starting to reopen their economies. But not all governments acknowledge the coronavirus reality. By Farangis Najibullah

Kyrgyz App Aims To Educate On The Evils Of Bride Kidnapping A game for mobile phones has appeared in Kyrgyzstan designed to deal with bride abductions, which are illegal but have strong cultural roots in the country and still regularly occur. Each player becomes the protagonist of the story and chooses how the story will turn out. By Ray Furlong and Current Time