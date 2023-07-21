The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

From Logistics To Psychology, Effects Of Crimea Bridge Blast Will Linger Although Russian officials have hastened to downplay the damage caused by the July 17 explosion on the only bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea, experts say even a few hours of logistical delay at this time could be important. By Robert Coalson

'Their Fate Has Been Decided': Monuments Of Russia’s Silver Age Vanish From The Environs Of St. Petersburg The turn of the 20th century brought a nearly unprecedented flourishing of Russian culture, the so-called Silver Age. But in recent decades, many of the wooden buildings outside St. Petersburg where this culture thrived have been lost to vandalism and neglect. By RFE/RL’s North Realities

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Is Going Slowly. Is That A Problem? Here's what we know six weeks into a major counteroffensive that Kyiv hopes will change the course of the war: It’s not happening. At least not yet. Whether the sluggish pace is trouble, underscoring Ukrainian weaknesses, Russian strengths, or something else, depends on whom you ask. By Mike Eckel

'Today I End The Humiliation': The Final Act Of A Mother Whose Son Was Killed In Romania's 1989 Revolution Over three decades after Romania overthrew and executed dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the death of Ileana Negru by self-immolation has brought renewed attention to the relatives of those who were killed in the revolution and are still waiting for answers and justice. By Alison Mutler

Deaths, Mass Protests As Nagorno-Karabakh Blockade Tightens After Azerbaijan tightened its blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and two ethnic Armenian children died, locals say the situation is reaching a critical point. By Amos Chapple

Afghan Refugee Finds New Career In California Playing A Film Character A Lot Like Herself An Afghan refugee seeking asylum in the United States is now captivating audiences onscreen, portraying a charactershe has a lot in common with. In her first-ever acting role, Anaita Wali Zada plays a haunted young immigrant named Donya who finds herself beached in the northern California city of Fremont. Her new life: working in a factory, writing fortunes for Chinese cookies. By Will Tizard

'Simply Medieval': Russian Soldiers Held In Pits And Cellars For Refusing To Fight In Ukraine A Russian soldier on July 13 was convicted of insubordination. An independent Russian news outlet reports he was among a group of conscripts held in a cellar for refusing to fight in Ukraine. By Carl Schreck and RFE/RL’s Russian Service

Afghanistan's Shi'ite Minority Suffers 'Systematic Discrimination' Under Taliban Rule Afghanistan's minority Shi'a are increasingly marginalized under the hard-line rule of the Taliban, a Sunni militant group. The Taliban last week prevented members of the Shi'ite community, which makes up around 15 percent of the population, from marking an important religious festival. The Taliban also recently restricted the teaching of Shi'a jurisprudence in universities in Afghanistan. By Abubakar Siddique and Mansoor Khosrow

Drone Warfare Playing Critical Role In Ukraine's Counteroffensive Near Bakhmut Ukrainian soldiers never stop eyeing the sky in the battle to retake territory held by Russian forces. Ukrainian antiaircraft rockets can stop the incoming kamikaze drones but these often put the defending soldiers at risk. By Current Time, Andriy Kuzakov, and Will Tizard