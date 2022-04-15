The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

'Smashed To Pieces': Besieged Mariupol Teeters On The Brink For weeks, civilians and defenders of Ukraine's Azov Sea port city of Mariupol have been trapped inside the besieged city, which Russia sees as a crucial strategic goal. As the Russians press their attack, efforts to evacuate civilians and provide humanitarian aid are being stymied. By Oleksandr Yankovskiy and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

'Why Do You Want To Go To Ukraine?': Life In Russian-Occupied Berdyansk Russian military patrols prowl the streets, Russian channels fill the airwaves, and the occupying forces take a cut of the fishermen’s catch. Phone service is dead, and protests have been quashed. This is life in Berdyansk, an Azov Sea port city seized by Russian forces days after the invasion of Ukraine. By Viktoria Roshchyna

Ukraine Exhumes Bucha Victims For Forensic Tests, Reburial Ukrainian authorities exhumed dozens of bodies from mass graves in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha for forensic tests and to prepare them for proper burial. There is strong evidence that Russian forces committed war crimes in the town. The head of Ukraine's National Police told RFE/RL on April 8 that many victims were shot in the temple at point-blank range. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.) By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

'Part Of Russia's Arsenal': Allegations Of Rape By Russian Forces In Ukraine Are Increasing In the wake of the withdrawal of Russian forces from around Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, numerous allegations rapes committed by Russian soldiers are emerging. Ukrainian prosecutors are probing whether the alleged incidents indicate a policy of war crimes approved by the Russian authorities. By Aleksandr Kasatkin, Yulia Zhukova, and Sashko Shevchenko

Asked About Military Achievements In Ukraine, Russians Mostly Echo State Media A Current Time correspondent asked people on the streets of Moscow and Arkhangelsk what Russia had achieved after six weeks of war in Ukraine. Most repeated the Kremlin line, as they hear it on Russian media, but a few offered radically different answers. By Current Time

Analysis: Finland and Sweden's Steady March to NATO PRAGUE, April 14, 2022 -- It is almost a certainty now that Finland and Sweden will join NATO, making it the biggest political and military redrawing of the European map since the countries of Central and Eastern Europe joined the military alliance, as well as the European Union, in different waves in the late 1990s and early 2000s. By Rikard Jozwiak videos have put the spotlight on the mistreatment of Iran’s sizeable Afghan community. An estimated 3 million Afghans, mostly of them undocumented refugees, live in Iran.

Pakistan's Imran Khan: Down But Not Out After three tumultuous years in power, Imran Khan was ousted as Pakistan's prime minister over the weekend. Despite his ouster, experts say the political career of the 69-year-old, who still retains some support among his urban conservative political base, is not over. By Abubakar Siddique ALSO READ: Pakistan's Shahbaz Sharif Steps Out Of Brother's Shadow To Take Premiership

Afghan Farmers Fear For Livelihoods As Taliban Bans Opium Afghan farmers were upset when the Taliban banned opium cultivation this month and experts say the Taliban's cash-strapped, pariah government is unlikely to provide alternative livelihoods for the farmers. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi

'I Didn't Have A Childhood': The Emotional Scars Of Iran's Child Brides According to official Iranian statistics, there was a 32 percent increase in girls marrying between the ages of 10 and 14 in Iran in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020. Here, two women who married as children talk about the psychological and physical toll that marrying young has had upon them. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda