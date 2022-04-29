The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

First Ukraine, Now Moldova? Is The Kremlin About To Expand Its War? A series of explosions over recent days in Transdniester, a breakaway region of Moldova, has raised fears that the Kremlin may be set to expand its war. But facing a fierce fight already in Ukraine, is that realistic? By Tony Wesolowsky

'I Need Some Corpses': Ukrainian Recounts Russians Staging Fake Executions A Ukrainian man has recounted how Russian troops told him he was about to be executed, before firing close to his ears. He said he was one of a number of men subjected to fake executions in this way while being held captive in a basement. By Borys Sachalko and Current Time

'On Both Sides': How One Family Is Being Torn Apart By Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Millions of Russians have blood ties to Ukraine. One student from Tatarstan tells how the war there has affected her family, some of whom are living under bombardment in Ukraine while others are now refugees. One relative is a Russian officer organizing the return of bodies of slain soldiers. By Idel.Realities

The Muses Are Silenced: Russian Arts Community Targeted As State Imposes Conformity Over Ukraine War In its drive to eliminate all dissent over its war against Ukraine, Moscow has stepped up pressure on artists across Russia, pushing them to speak out in favor of the invasion or face dismissal or worse. Some artists say the war could spell the end of post-Soviet Russian culture. By Robert Coalson

Taliban Faces Rising Armed Resistance From Former Government Factions A collection of small resistance groups are mounting armed resistance to the hard-line Taliban-led government by launching attacks in several provinces. By Abubakar Siddique

Ukrainian Villagers Say Russian Forces Held Them In A School Basement For 28 Days Residents of the village of Yahidne in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region say that over 300 of them were held in a school basement for 28 days in March by Russian forces. They say that they were only allowed out once per day for 20 minutes and that several villagers were shot by soldiers. By Borys Sachalko and Current Time

Innocence Shattered: 'Soviet Childhood' Artist Captures War In Ukraine A Ukrainian-Israeli painter famous for images of her childhood in Kyiv has painted the ongoing war in her homeland. By Amos Chapple

From Mariupol To Montenegro: A Ukrainian Boy And His Parrot Find Refuge When 10-year-old Zahar Shvets fled Mariupol, he could not leave behind his beloved pet parrot, Sonic. Now, along with his mother, Halyna, they have found sanctuary in Montenegro after the owner of an apartment reached out on social media, saying that her own memories of the 1990s Balkan wars prompted her to provide them with accommodation. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service

Iranian Authorities Accused Of Imposing 'Stone Age' Restrictions At Universities Iranian students have protested against "Stone Age" restrictions imposed at universities, including stricter hijab rules on female students. By Golnaz Esfandiari