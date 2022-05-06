The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

War In Ukraine: Unfiltered Since Russia began its new invasion of Ukraine on February 24, journalists from RFE/RL and Current Time have been in the thick of the action. From frontline combat, to the flood of refugees, casualty wards, and the grisly business of identifying corpses and gathering evidence of war crimes, our coverage has chronicled every aspect of the war. To mark World Press Freedom Day on May 3, we look back at our reporting on the conflict. By By Ray Furlong, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Current Time

'They Described How I Would Die In Agony': Ukrainian Journalist Recounts His Brutal Week As A Russian Prisoner In March, Ukrainian journalist Oleh Baturin was abducted in the Russia-occupied Kherson region and held prisoner for eight days. He told RFE/RL about the beatings, interrogations, and mistreatment he endured as retaliation for his reporting. By Oleksandr Yankovskiy

Afghan TV Pioneer Absorbs Taliban's Blows As Picture Dims For Free Media Tolo's sister television networks made their mark on the Afghan media scene with a diverse line-up of hard-hitting news and cutting-edge entertainment options. But as Afghans tune in on World Press Freedom Day, they won't be getting the full picture. By Michael Scollon and RFE/RL's Radio Azadi

Iranian Hacktivist Speaks Out About Cyberattacks On Government A hacking group called Ali's Justice has been waging a campaign against Iranian state organizations to expose abuses and corruption in the repressive theocratic regime. RFE/RL's Radio Farda has spoken to an anonymous member of Ali's Justice about the group's hacking into Iranian prisons, airlines, media, and more to leak images and information that shines a light on the "dark secrets" of the Iranian government. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda

'We Have To Save The Media': After Two Years Under Attack, Belarusian Journalists Fight To Survive Ever since democracy supporters in Belarus rose up after Alyaksandr Lukashenka extended his rule in a 2020 election that millions say he stole, journalists have been in the regime's sights. Now at least 24 journalists are behind bars, while others struggle to reach their audiences from abroad. By RFE/RL's Belarus Service

'I Came To Identify My Son': In Bucha, Relatives Retrieve Bodies Of Loved Ones Relatives of people killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha are trying to identify and retrieve the bodies of family members. Ukraine says more than 1,000 bodies have been discovered in or around Bucha since Russian forces withdrew in April, with many showing signs of torture. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Beauty Ban: Turkmenistan Puts Severe Restrictions On Women's Appearance, Ability To Travel Turkmenistan is enforcing new restrictions on women, banning them from wearing certain beauty accessories, riding in a car with men who are not relatives, or undergoing plastic surgery. Dozens of women have lost their jobs or were forced to pay fines in recent weeks after breaching the new rules, which some believe might lead to unprecedented public protests. By Farangis Najibullah and RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service

Victory Day Mobilization Call Unlikely, But Putin Will Seek To Mobilize Society In Vladimir Putin’s Russia, May 9 has become the most ideologically charged date on the calendar, and this year there’s speculation that he might use the Victory Day ceremonies to make major policy announcements about the war in Ukraine. By Robert Coalson

Russian Armband Photos Cause Storm Online Striking photos from Victory Day rehearsals show uniformed Russians wearing armbands reminiscent of Nazi outfits, but most online commenters omitted a key detail. By RFE/RL