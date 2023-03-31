The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

'More Of Putin's Blackmail': Analysts Weigh In On Moscow Basing Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus RFE/RL spoke with military and political analysts to get their takes on Russian President Vladimir Putin's March 25 announcement that Russia could base tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of ally Belarus. By Robert Coalson

A Shepherd's Life On The Remote Kazakh Steppe In the steppes of Kazakhstan, there is no Internet, no stable access to electricity, and there are few people. If you spend more than a day here, it seems that "civilization" exists in another dimension, as the world here consists of mountains, the sky, and absolute silence. By RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and Petr Trotsenko

Wave Of Military Summonses Raises Fears Of Another Russian Mobilization Drive Stepped-up recruitment efforts are under way in Russia as the Kremlin looks to replenish its ranks following 13 months of grinding war in Ukraine. By RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities

Sky Hunters: Ukrainian Border Guards Gun Down Iranian-Made Drones Ukrainian soldiers have been honing their skills to shoot down Iranian-made drones with machine guns. Russian forces have been using the drones to launch attacks across Ukraine, including on residential housing and civilian infrastructure. The Ukrainian military says it is having success gunning down the drones, even as Russia continues to change tactics. By Andriy Kuzakov, Current Time, and Austin Malloy

'We Must Stop The Hatred': After More Than A Year Of War And Repression, A Few Russians Still Dare To Speak Out More than a year after Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and in the midst of a historic crackdown on dissent, a handful of Russians continue to risk their lives and liberty in a quixotic bid to convince their country to change course. By Robert Coalson, North.Realities, and Idel.Realities

Afghan Women Face Continuing Restrictions On Education, Work Former Afghan university student Farzana Haidari now runs a sewing machine in Ghor Province. She had nearly completed her degree in Persian language and literature when the Taliban shut down studies for women. Since seizing power in 2021, the regime has broken its pledges to allow education access and professional careers for females. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Will Tizard

Photo Gallery: The Lost Art Of Moldova's 'Rooftop Spears' In the south of Moldova a unique tradition of topping houses with elaborate wooden carvings faded out decades ago, but today many of the weather-worn "spears" remain. By Amos Chapple

As Fighting Rages On At The Front, Thousands Join Ukraine's Offensive Guard In anticipation of a major counteroffensive, thousands have volunteered to join Ukraine's Interior Ministry assault brigades. Backed by market research and an ad campaign, the units are part of an effort to rebuild the army while intense fighting continues unabated at the front. By Aleksander Palikot

Ukrainian Children Taken By Russia To Crimea Reunited With Families The Save Ukraine Foundation has brought 17 Ukrainian children home who had been taken by Russian authorities to annexed Crimea. Their parents had been persuaded by occupying forces in the Kherson region to send their children to a summer camp in Crimea to escape the war. The children said the Russian forces made them sing the Russian anthem, burned the Ukrainian flag, and beat them if they voiced support for Ukraine. By Current Time and Borys Sachalko