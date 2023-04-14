The Week's Best: Seven Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'Protest Has Become Almost Impossible’: Local Lawmaker Who Mocked Putin's State Of The Nation Speech Speaks Out Samara region lawmaker Mikhail Abdalkin was fined for "discrediting the armed forces" over a short video showing him mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin's state of the nation address in late February. He tells RFE/RL about his protest and the court hearing that followed. By Idel.Realities

As Ukraine War Costs Grow, So Does Debate In The West Over Whether And How To Use Frozen Russian Reserves With the costs of backing Ukraine’s war effort mounting and the staying power of U.S. public support in question, there’s a new push to use hundreds of billions of dollars and euros in Russian central bank reserves frozen abroad to help Kyiv. But there’s also pushback, and concerns about the potential consequences. By Todd Prince

The Russian Orthodox Priest Preaching For War Andrei Tkachev has become known for fiery sermons in which he says death in war is the best way to go. He's just one of many pro-war Russian Orthodox priests in a church that, according to one senior former member, has lost its way. Some Russian clergymen have gone as far as to reinterpret the Christian commandments to give grounds for Moscow's brutal war in Ukraine. By RFE/RL's Russian Service

Prices For Ukrainian Army Food Supplies Inflated, Investigation Finds Contracts and tax documents acquired by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, show that at least five of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s catering contractors charge a premium for delivering basic food to Ukrainian troops. By Heorhiy Shabayev, Valeria Yehoshyna, Nadia Burdyey, and Natalie Sedletska

Unrecognized Taliban Aims To Boost Legitimacy By Wresting Control Of Afghan Diplomatic Missions The Taliban has not been recognized by any country since forcibly seizing power in Afghanistan in 2021. But the militant group has tried to boost its legitimacy by gaining control of Afghan diplomatic missions abroad. Many Afghan embassies and consulates around the world are still run by diplomats appointed by the previous Western-backed government in Kabul. By Abubakar Siddique

Gay Couple Arrested In Russia For Romantic Blog Posts A gay couple in the Russian city of Kazan has been detained for their romantic blog posts and charged with spreading LGBT propaganda after Russia tightened restrictions amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Arrested on April 5, Gela Gogishvili is facing a $2,500 fine and Haoyang Xu is awaiting deportation to China. By Olga Beshlei, Current Time, and Austin Malloy