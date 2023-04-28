The Week's Best: 11 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

A Dropped Bible, A Brawl, And 'The Fall Of The Moscow Church' In Ukraine As the conflict between Ukrainian authorities and a Ukrainian Orthodox Church long loyal to Moscow drags on, with clerics refusing to leave a sacred site in Kyiv, a violent incident at Khmelnytskiy Cathedral brings a confrontation that’s been brewing for decades to a head in a western region. By Aleksander Palikot

Ukraine's 'Field Of Flowers' Reopens After Russian Occupation Ukraine's Dobropark was used as a base for the Russian military during the opening weeks of the 2022 invasion. Despite having much of its infrastructure destroyed by retreating occupation forces, millions of tulips are now beginning to bloom and the park is set to reopen on April 27. By Amos Chapple

'I Had Everything In Front Me, But It Destroyed Me:' 25 Years After The Kosovo War, Rape Victims Find The Courage To Heal Thousands of women were raped in Kosovo in the conflict that erupted 25 years ago between Serb and ethnic Albanian forces for control of the now independent country. Today, many women are still learning how to cope, confronted by shame and stigma. By Doruntina Baftiu

The Underground Network Helping Russians To Escape The Draft A group of anti-war expatriates in Georgia that helps Russians desert or evade military service has already had thousands of new inquiries since Moscow's plans to tighten its conscription system. By Sandro Gvindadze

'Creative Diplomacy' And The FSB: Was A Russian NGO Bridging Divides Or Spying On Unwitting Participants? For years, Natalia Burlinova and her NGO promoted “public diplomacy” and Russia’s perspective on the world. The FBI has now issued an arrest warrant alleging it was a project managed by the Russian FSB. Participants say they’re stunned -- but not surprised. By Mike Eckel

Ukrainian Artillery Crews Defending Bakhmut Rely On Grad Rocket Systems Ukrainian rocket launchers keep raining fire on invading Russian units on the eastern front in the defense of Bakhmut. An artillery crew of Ukraine's 80th Brigade say they use the multiple-launch system to target pinpoint attacks on valuable Russian equipment. But aiming and shooting quickly is just as important to avoid detection. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Why Ukraine’s Looming Offensive May Be The Most Important Clash Of The War. Period. After a grinding winter in which Russian forces failed to regain battlefield momentum, both Moscow and Kyiv are girding for a new Ukrainian counteroffensive that officials have signaled is imminent. When it comes, it's likely to be a major turning point in the 14-month-old invasion. By Mike Eckel

'We Are All Waiting For You': Nearly Five Months After Deadly Strike, Dozens Of Russian Families Search For Missing Soldiers RFE/RL's Idel.Realities has identified 21 Russian soldiers who relatives believe were in the Ukrainian city of Makiyivka on January 1, when scores were killed by a rocket strike. The families have received no information from the military, but cling to the hope that their loved ones survived. By RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities

Romanians Crowdfund 'Mad Max' Armored Vehicles For Ukraine A fleet of armored vehicles inspired by the death of one Ukrainian soldier is being custom-built with donations from Romania. By Amos Chapple

The Shadow Investor: The Abdukadyr Empire Khabibula Abdukadyr ran a Central Asian trading empire built on collusion with corrupt customs officials, was accused of laundering hundreds of millions in profits abroad, and got exposed. But far from being prosecuted, he and his family have only grown in influence. By RFE/RL, OCCRP, Kloop, and Vlast