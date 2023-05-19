The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'He Deserved A Chance': Young Afghan's Mystery Death Underscores The Cruel Reality On Europe's Borders The parents and family of a 21-year-old Afghan migrant struck by a train in Serbia had to rely on public generosity to get his body home for a proper farewell. By Iva Gajic

Central Asian Migrants Flock To Mexico In Pursuit Of 'American Dream' Thousands of Central Asians are entering the United States through Mexico in search of a better life. Several would-be migrants told RFE/RL they are not deterred by the arduous journey or by the new, tougher U.S. regulations aimed at curbing migrants. By Farangis Najibullah

Lost In Transactions: Afghans Living In Iran Left Stranded By Lack Of Access To Bank Cards Afghan migrants in Iran are finding it difficult to carry out the most routine transactions because they cannot obtain the bank cards they need to access mobile phone services, subway tickets, and even their daily bread. By Freshta Negah

What Happens In Belarus If Lukashenka Dies? Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has appeared in public for the first time in six days, looking and sounding ill, amid swirling speculation about his health. He's held a tight grip on power since 1994. What does the future hold if he dies? By Ray Furlong, Current Time, and RFE/RL's Belarus Service

Romania's Wild Horses Face A New Foe: Microchips Plans to microchip Romania's famed wild horses have put some of them in danger, as it allows unscrupulous individuals to illegally claim ownership of the equines. In some cases, that means some of them are sent straight to the slaughterhouse. By Octavian Coman and Alison Mutler

While Problems Remain, Moldova Makes Big Gains On LGBT Rights A major Europe-wide assessment credits Moldova with the greatest progress on the protection of LGBT rights. But, for now, LGBT people in Moldova are keeping their celebrations in check. By Mircea Ticudean

'Stepping Back In Time': Bulgaria's Kinoklub Super 8 Preserves Old Home Movies A forgotten birthday, a funfair, and a village dance all come to life anew in a digital archive created by a group of Bulgarian Super 8 film lovers. Building on what started as a small collection of old home movies found in flea markets, the Kinoklub Super 8 now restores these family heirlooms on film. The group also hosts screenings that offer an intimate glimpse into daily Bulgarian life from as far back as the 1930s. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, Katerina Vasileva, and Will Tizard