The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

'Panicking For Real': In Anticipation Of A Counteroffensive, Russia Moves Thousands Of People From Their Homes In Southern Ukraine
Ukrainian officials from the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions say Russia is forcibly evacuating civilians from areas near the front line. The behavior of Russian troops resembles their conduct ahead of the Ukrainian counteroffensive that led to the liberation of the city of Kherson last fall. By Oleksandr Yankovskiy and Olena Badyuk
More On War In Ukraine:
In War-Shattered, Ukrainian-Controlled Donetsk, Bus Service Offers Lifeline For Those Left Behind
Russian Recruiters 'More Assertive' Toward Central Asian Migrants As Dual Citizens Urged To Fight In Ukraine
Ukrainian Woman Helps Identify Russian Soldier Who Allegedly Raped Her
A Ukrainian woman has helped identify a Russian soldier who she says raped her while her village in Ukraine's Kyiv region was occupied by Russian forces. Investigators say they identified the suspect after he allegedly stole the victim's phone and used it. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Maryana Sych
Also Watch:
'He Lost Everything': Ukrainian Soldiers' Frontline Mission To Find Elderly Man's Family Photos
Ukrainian Unit Counters Russian Drone Threat
'Where Would I Go With My Goat?': Ukrainians Hold Out In A Frontline Village
'He Deserved A Chance': Young Afghan's Mystery Death Underscores The Cruel Reality On Europe's Borders
The parents and family of a 21-year-old Afghan migrant struck by a train in Serbia had to rely on public generosity to get his body home for a proper farewell. By Iva Gajic
Central Asian Migrants Flock To Mexico In Pursuit Of 'American Dream'
Thousands of Central Asians are entering the United States through Mexico in search of a better life. Several would-be migrants told RFE/RL they are not deterred by the arduous journey or by the new, tougher U.S. regulations aimed at curbing migrants. By Farangis Najibullah
Lost In Transactions: Afghans Living In Iran Left Stranded By Lack Of Access To Bank Cards
Afghan migrants in Iran are finding it difficult to carry out the most routine transactions because they cannot obtain the bank cards they need to access mobile phone services, subway tickets, and even their daily bread. By Freshta Negah
What Happens In Belarus If Lukashenka Dies?
Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has appeared in public for the first time in six days, looking and sounding ill, amid swirling speculation about his health. He's held a tight grip on power since 1994. What does the future hold if he dies? By Ray Furlong, Current Time, and RFE/RL's Belarus Service
Romania's Wild Horses Face A New Foe: Microchips
Plans to microchip Romania's famed wild horses have put some of them in danger, as it allows unscrupulous individuals to illegally claim ownership of the equines. In some cases, that means some of them are sent straight to the slaughterhouse. By Octavian Coman and Alison Mutler
While Problems Remain, Moldova Makes Big Gains On LGBT Rights
A major Europe-wide assessment credits Moldova with the greatest progress on the protection of LGBT rights. But, for now, LGBT people in Moldova are keeping their celebrations in check. By Mircea Ticudean
'Stepping Back In Time': Bulgaria's Kinoklub Super 8 Preserves Old Home Movies
A forgotten birthday, a funfair, and a village dance all come to life anew in a digital archive created by a group of Bulgarian Super 8 film lovers. Building on what started as a small collection of old home movies found in flea markets, the Kinoklub Super 8 now restores these family heirlooms on film. The group also hosts screenings that offer an intimate glimpse into daily Bulgarian life from as far back as the 1930s. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, Katerina Vasileva, and Will Tizard
How Five Bulgarian Spelunkers Made The Cave 'Discovery Of The Year'
Though they explore caves for fun, these Bulgarian enthusiasts have been hailed for making the "discovery of the year" in speleology. Now their mission is to preserve its splendor. By Vidka Atanasova