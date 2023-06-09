The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
After The Flood: What We Know About The Destroyed Ukrainian Dam And Its Consequences
The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam sent torrents of water flooding through Ukraine’s southern Dnieper River basin, prompting evacuations and inundating thousands of hectares of land. Among other consequences, it could cause the biggest environmental disaster of Russia’s full-scale invasion. By Mike Eckel
Also See:
U.S. Ex-General Says Russia Benefits From Dam Blast, Putin 'Likely' To Use Nuclear Weapons Rather Than Lose In Ukraine
Occupation, Liberation, And Now The Flood: Dam Breach Upends Life In Kherson, Ukraine -- Again
Fleeing Floods, Ukrainians Make Perilous Boat Journeys To Safety
Boat after boat of exhausted and stressed civilians arrived in the flooded streets of Kherson on June 7. Some of the people had made it here from Russian-occupied areas on the east bank of the Dnieper River. By Andriy Kuzakov, Current Time, Ivan Antypenko, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Ray Furlong
Also See:
Rooftop Rescue: Ukrainian Mom Recounts Flood Ordeal
Flooding '10 Times Worse' In Russian-Occupied Areas After Dam Breach
Ukraine Goes On The Offensive, Trying To Turn The Tide Of Battle -- Once And For All
Attacking on at least three fronts, Ukraine has launched its long-awaited counteroffensive, seeking to rewrite the course of the 15-month-old Russian invasion and prove to the West that its forces can -- and should -- fight on. By Mike Eckel
In Hungary, Ukraine's Roma Find Refuge From War But Not From Poverty
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many Roma from Ukraine's Transcarpathia region fled for neighboring Hungary. With unclear legal status, many were denied the rights of other refugees, and ended up in mass shelters. Now with the help of Hungarian grassroots groups some are rebuilding their lives. By Lili Rutai
How King Charles Has Helped Preserve Romania's Oldest Trees
King Charles III is visiting Romania, his first trip abroad after being crowned on May 6. The British sovereign is spending most of his five-day trip in his beloved Transylvania, where his eco-activism has paved the way for a landmark law preserving Romania's trees. By Ovidiu Cornea
'In Dire Straits': Taliban's Alleged Interference In Foreign Aid Deprives Afghans Of Lifesaving Help
International donors and aid agencies have suspended their operations in three provinces in Afghanistan after accusing the Taliban of attempting to divert or manipulate aid distribution. The move has deprived tens of thousands of people of crucial assistance as the country grapples with the world's largest humanitarian crisis. By Mansoor Khosrow, Fayeza Ibrahimi, and Abubakar Siddique
Breathing Under Water: Some Orthodox Priests In Russia Quietly Oppose The War Against Ukraine
Although the Russian Orthodox Church has outspokenly supported Moscow's aggression in Ukraine and ordered priests to pray for a Russian victory, some clergymen feel conscience-bound to oppose the violence and what they see as the degradation of Russian society. By RFE/RL’s North.Realities
Chernobyl Workers Reveal Occupying Russian Soldiers Showed Signs Of Radiation Poisoning
Employees of the Chernobyl nuclear plant say Russian soldiers showed signs of radiation poisoning during their occupation. They say some developed huge blisters and were vomiting after ignoring warnings about digging trenches in radioactive soil. During their retreat, Russian forces took some 169 Ukrainians prisoner, including Ukrainian National Guard officers who protected the power plant. By Taras Levchenko, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Austin Malloy
Did The Bulgarian Mobster Gunned Down In South Africa Know Too Much?
A top Bulgarian mobster has been shot dead in South Africa. The death of Krasmir Kamenov, or Kuro, has sparked speculation as to why the low-lying kingpin was killed now. Some say he knew too much about the ties between organized crime and elites in Bulgaria and was about to speak out. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service and Tony Wesolowsky
The Siberian Woman Photographing Life In Russia's Forgotten Heartland
Photographer Svetlana Likhanova has been exploring the villages of Russia’s Kuznetsk Basin for the past several years, a theme that has become a quiet obsession. By RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities