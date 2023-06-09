The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Ukraine Goes On The Offensive, Trying To Turn The Tide Of Battle -- Once And For All Attacking on at least three fronts, Ukraine has launched its long-awaited counteroffensive, seeking to rewrite the course of the 15-month-old Russian invasion and prove to the West that its forces can -- and should -- fight on. By Mike Eckel

In Hungary, Ukraine's Roma Find Refuge From War But Not From Poverty After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many Roma from Ukraine's Transcarpathia region fled for neighboring Hungary. With unclear legal status, many were denied the rights of other refugees, and ended up in mass shelters. Now with the help of Hungarian grassroots groups some are rebuilding their lives. By Lili Rutai

How King Charles Has Helped Preserve Romania's Oldest Trees King Charles III is visiting Romania, his first trip abroad after being crowned on May 6. The British sovereign is spending most of his five-day trip in his beloved Transylvania, where his eco-activism has paved the way for a landmark law preserving Romania's trees. By Ovidiu Cornea

'In Dire Straits': Taliban's Alleged Interference In Foreign Aid Deprives Afghans Of Lifesaving Help International donors and aid agencies have suspended their operations in three provinces in Afghanistan after accusing the Taliban of attempting to divert or manipulate aid distribution. The move has deprived tens of thousands of people of crucial assistance as the country grapples with the world's largest humanitarian crisis. By Mansoor Khosrow, Fayeza Ibrahimi, and Abubakar Siddique

Breathing Under Water: Some Orthodox Priests In Russia Quietly Oppose The War Against Ukraine Although the Russian Orthodox Church has outspokenly supported Moscow's aggression in Ukraine and ordered priests to pray for a Russian victory, some clergymen feel conscience-bound to oppose the violence and what they see as the degradation of Russian society. By RFE/RL’s North.Realities

Chernobyl Workers Reveal Occupying Russian Soldiers Showed Signs Of Radiation Poisoning Employees of the Chernobyl nuclear plant say Russian soldiers showed signs of radiation poisoning during their occupation. They say some developed huge blisters and were vomiting after ignoring warnings about digging trenches in radioactive soil. During their retreat, Russian forces took some 169 Ukrainians prisoner, including Ukrainian National Guard officers who protected the power plant. By Taras Levchenko, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Austin Malloy

Did The Bulgarian Mobster Gunned Down In South Africa Know Too Much? A top Bulgarian mobster has been shot dead in South Africa. The death of Krasmir Kamenov, or Kuro, has sparked speculation as to why the low-lying kingpin was killed now. Some say he knew too much about the ties between organized crime and elites in Bulgaria and was about to speak out. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service and Tony Wesolowsky