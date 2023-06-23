The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

A Former U.S. Green Beret Fought In Iraq, Afghanistan, And Ukraine. He Says Ukraine Is His Generation's 'Most Righteous War' David Bramlette, a former U.S. Green Beret, fought in both Iraq and Afghanistan, but says serving in Ukraine's Foreign Legion against invading Russia forces is "probably the most righteous war that my generation will see." By Vazha Tavberidze

'Everyone For Themselves': The War Comes To Russia’s Frontline Towns and Cities Attacks in Shebekino and elsewhere in the Belgorod region have brought the war home to Russia as local residents grapple with the new reality. By Oleg Artyushenko

Ruins And Russian Dead: Ukraine Counteroffensive Trudges On After Early Successes RFE/RL was granted access to the village of Blahodatne in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. It was among the first villages to be liberated as part of Kyiv's counteroffensive against invading Russian forces. By Serhiy Nuzhnenko

Kyrgyz, Kazakh Companies Send Western Tech To Firms Linked To Kremlin War Machine An RFE/RL investigation reveals how sanctioned Western electronics make their way to Russia via Central Asian firms -- some set up shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- and end up in the hands of companies that have supplied the Russian defense industry. By Carl Schreck, Kubat Kasymbekov, Manas Qaiyrtaiuly, Riin Aljas, Kubatbek Aibashov, and Kyrylo Ovsyaniy

Human Remains Found Amid Ruins In Newly Liberated Ukrainian Village In a recently liberated Ukrainian village, skeletons lie amid the ruined buildings. RFE/RL reporter Roman Pahulych visited Vremivka and Neskuchne days after they were recaptured by Ukrainian forces. By Roman Pahulych, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Ray Furlong

'Muting The Horrors': Experts Warn Of Addiction Crisis As Russian Soldiers Return From Ukraine Although the real dimensions of the possible crisis will only be known after a year or two, psychologists are alarmed about the rise in addiction cases among Russian soldiers returning from Ukraine. By Andrei Krasno

Jerusalem Armenians Fear Shadowy Land Deal Marks 'Beginning Of The End' A secretive real estate agreement by the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has signed away some 25 percent of the Armenian Quarter of Israel's holy city. Now residents are fighting to hold on to their historic land. By Amos Chapple

Moscow Policeman Leaves Service And Country Over War In Ukraine Former Moscow policeman Maksim Zlobov turned in his badge after attending an anti-war rally following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He says he fled Russia in April after a new law was passed making it more difficult to avoid conscription. He joins the hundreds of thousands of others who have left wartime Russia to live abroad. By RFE/RL's Russian Service and Austin Malloy

He Said He Fled Russia. Then He Returned, Amid A Massive Clampdown, And Denounced America On State TV. What Happened? Oleg Zabugorsky tried hard to be at the center of the Russian speaking community around Los Angeles, organizing events at his lakeshore rental home. Then he vanished – and reappeared on Russian state TV to denounce America and Russians living there. Former friends want to know what he was up to. By Todd Prince