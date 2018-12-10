Western diplomats have expressed concern over the “periodic blockage” of news and social-media websites in Tajikistan.

In a joint statement issued on December 10, the embassies of Britain, Germany, France, the United States, and the EU delegation in Dushanbe urged the Tajik government to "provide for press freedom in accordance with Tajikistan’s international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights."

It said the Central Asian country’s “long-term prosperity, security, and stability require the government’s full commitment to protecting freedom of speech, mass media freedom, and the right of journalists to work without fear of censorship or reprisal.”

“Access to fast and affordable Internet is essential for any country’s economic development," the diplomatic missions added.

The statement cited the blockage of the websites of Asia-Plus and RFE/RL's Tajik Service, known locally as Radio Ozodi, which have been blocked in Tajikistan since November 29.

Tajik officials have not commented on the situation.

Authorities have blocked some online news sites and social networks in the past, but later unblocked them without providing any explanations.