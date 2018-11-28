White House Tells Kosovo Leader 'Time Is Now' To Settle Disputes With Serbia

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is urging Kosovo and Serbia to seize the opportunity to settle their longstanding disputes and move towards joining the European Union.

"The time is now for Kosovo and Serbia to reach an agreement," Bolton tweeted late on November 27 after meeting with Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci at the White House.

"The U.S. stands ready to help both parties achieve this historic goal," he said.

Thaci also expressed optimism on social media after the meeting, thanking Bolton for "the full support Kosovo has met under this administration."

"We agreed there's a historic chance in dialogue that should not be missed for both countries," Thaci said, adding that this would help push forward Kosovo's efforts to join NATO, the EU, and the United Nations.

The meeting came a day after Thaci met in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who encouraged Kosovo to "seize this unique window of opportunity to reach a historic comprehensive normalization deal with Serbia" under an EU-brokered dialogue process, spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Pompeo also urged Pristina to rescind 100 percent tariffs it placed on imports from Serbia last week in response to Serbia's campaign to keep Kosovo out of the international law enforcement agency Interpol.

"Normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia is the only way to clear the path to both countries' future integration into the Western community of nations," Nauert said.

The tariffs drew angry protests from Serbia and prompted the mayors of several predominantly ethnic Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo to resign on November 27.

Kosovo, with a 90 percent Albanian majority, declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It was recognized by major Western powers, but not by Serbia, which continues to claim sovereignty over the former province.

With reporting by dpa

