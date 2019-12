9 Leshia Evans became a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States after her arrest during a protest in Baton Rouge.



Reuters photographer Jonathan Bachman, who captured the moment, told a colleague that "I turned and looked over my right shoulder and saw this woman standing in the road. I knew right away what was about to happen.



"I quickly moved and took the shot. When I came back to my car and looked through my take I knew I had a strong image," he was quoted as saying by the news agency. "However, I didn't anticipate that the image would go viral. I am grateful that it has stimulated a discussion about an important issue in this country."