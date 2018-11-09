World War I: Scenes Of Life And Death

At 11 a.m. in France on November 11, 1918 -- the eleventh hour of the day of the eleventh month -- the guns of World War I fell silent. After more than four years of brutal warfare and over 16 million military and civilian deaths, the terms of a general armistice took effect. The war changed maps, introduced horrific methods of warfare, and altered the geopolitical balance of power, with the end of empires and the creation of independent democratic republics in Europe. These photos capture the human toll of what was once called "the war to end all wars."