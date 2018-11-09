World War I: Scenes Of Life And Death

Accessibility links

At 11 a.m. in France on November 11, 1918 -- the eleventh hour of the day of the eleventh month -- the guns of World War I fell silent. After more than four years of brutal warfare and over 16 million military and civilian deaths, the terms of a general armistice took effect. The war changed maps, introduced horrific methods of warfare, and altered the geopolitical balance of power, with the end of empires and the creation of independent democratic republics in Europe. These photos capture the human toll of what was once called "the war to end all wars."
1 An undated photo shows German soldiers crossing a field, offering to surrender to French troops at a listening post in a trench at Massiges, France.
2 An undated photo shows French soldiers firing a 155 mm mortar from a trench on the front line, at an unknown location in France.
3 French cyclists of the Cavalry Corps on the Champagne front, eastern France September 22, 1915.
4 A German gas attack on the eastern front that was photographed by a Russian airman. The 1916 image was titled, "German Frightfulness from the Air."
5 Italian "Arditi" or shock troops wearing gas masks.
6 An undated photo shows French soldiers moving a 95 mm cannon at an unknown location in France. A viscount in the Armored Cavalry Branch of the French Army left behind a collection of hundreds of glass plates by an unknown photographer that have only recently been published.
7 An undated photo shows French soldiers posing in a trench at Suippes on the Champagne front in eastern France. From the viscount's collection.
8 The retreat of King Peter I of Serbia (left, on cart) and his country's troops, following an invasion of Serbia by forces led by Germany, November 1915.
9 An undated photo shows Germans soldiers captured during the Battle of Verdun. They are removing their clothes for a body search by French soldiers.
10 An undated photo shows World War I chemical drill included men and horses from Britain's Army Service Corps in the United Kingdom.
11 A priest conducting mass for French soldiers on the Champagne front, eastern France in 1915. From the viscount's collection.
12 A British emplacement after a German gas attack at Fromelles, July 19, 1916.
13 Russian infantry.
14 A French officer stands near the fresh graves of soldiers killed at Saint-Jean-sur-Tourbe on the Champagne front in eastern France, December 19, 1916.
15 French soldiers collect the bodies of dead comrades in Verdun, France on October 1, 1917.
16 An undated photo shows French troops eating lunch near Arras in northern France. From the viscount's collection.
17 An undated photo shows a dog pulling a Belgian machine gun in northern France.
18 British 55th Division troops blinded by tear gas await treatment at an Advanced Dressing Station near Bethune, France during the Battle of Estaires on April 10, 1918, as part of the German offensive in Flanders.
19 An American Ford ambulance is parked in a devasted village in Belgium in September 1918.
