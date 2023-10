8 Ukrainian and EU flags fly in central Kyiv as the city hosts an EU-Ukraine foreign ministers meeting on October 2.



Many Ukrainians not directly engaged in the war still actively support the cause. Around 68 percent help the army or people affected by the war by volunteering or donating, according to the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, up from 61 percent in December.



Another survey by the Rating Group polling organization found that roughly the same amount reported that a family member or friend had either fought or is currently fighting in the conflict.