10 The May 22 ceremony on Red Square.



The emerging Russian youth groups appear to have caught the eye of another Soviet-era authoritarian. On May 20, Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashanka told the media that his country's state-backed youth movements "should be ubiquitous and cover all youth groups, including young people living in the countryside, students, young workers, and so on, like it was in the times of the Komsomol (Soviet-era youth group).”