Ukraine Says It Hit Multiple Targets Inside Russia During Overnight Assault

Ukraine says that its forces carried out a large-scale overnight drone assault targeting military and infrastructure sites inside Russia and Russian-occupied territory.

In a Telegram post on May 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said another Russian oil-sector facility had been struck in Armavir, in Russia's Krasnodar region, about 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

"It is entirely fair that we are bringing the war back to where it came from," Zelensky wrote, describing the operation as part of Ukraine's campaign of "long-range sanctions" against Russian military and energy targets.

Russian authorities later confirmed that a drone attack damaged a facility belonging to Southern Oil Company in Armavir's industrial zone. In a Telegram post, local officials said a facility had been damaged "as a result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles" and that a fire broke out at an oil depot.

Officials said emergency services were working to contain the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.

Earlier on May 30, Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said that a coordinated operation struck 23 military and strategic targets.

He said Ukrainian forces struck multiple targets in the Taganrog area of Russia's southern Rostov region, destroying a tanker from Moscow's shadow fleet, which is used to transport sanctioned oil, as well as an Iskander tactical missile system and two Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft. He also shared footage that appeared to show drones striking sites in the area.

Ukraine Says Drones Hit 23 Strategic Targets Inside Russia by RFE/RL No media source currently available 0:00 0:01:01 0:00

The claim has not been independently verified, but Russian officials did confirm a drone attack on the Taganrog port area, reporting fires that damaged a commercial tanker, a fuel storage tank, and an administrative building.

Russian authorities also reported attacks in the border region of Belgorod. Governor Alexander Shuvaev said Ukrainian forces carried out 55 attacks over the previous 24 hours, killing three civilians and injuring three others. He said the strikes involved drones, artillery, and aircraft.

The claim could not be independently confirmed.

In occupied Crimea, drones also reportedly struck the Marine Oil Terminal in Feodosia, a key refueling hub for Russian forces on the peninsula. Residents reported heavy anti-aircraft fire followed by explosions and a large blaze at the site.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had launched a large-scale overnight attack involving an Iskander-M ballistic missile, six Kh-101 cruise missiles and about 290 drones over the previous 24 hours.

Ukrainian forces said they intercepted five cruise missiles and 279 drones, though some projectiles penetrated air defenses and caused damage in several regions.

Authorities reported strikes on residential, industrial and utility infrastructure in Sumy, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions, with injuries reported in several places.

Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing a new large-scale strike as Moscow continued its aerial assault on Ukraine.

In a separate Telegram post on May 29, he urged Ukrainians to stay alert and follow air raid warnings, saying a “massive attack” was to be expected.

He added that Ukraine’s air defenses are operating around the clock but remain dependent on external supplies. “Air defense and the continued need to help Ukraine protect its skies are our key priorities.”

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of the PURL initiative, a multinational mechanism for funding and acquiring air-defense missiles for Ukraine, saying it “must work.”

“We are pooling funds from our European partners and other friends to purchase missiles, including for Patriot systems,” he said. “Sufficient supplies depend on America, and we hope that Ukraine will be heard.”