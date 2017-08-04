Russia Proposes Fines For Distributing Foreign Publications

Russia's Communications and Mass Media Ministry has prepared draft legislation that would impose fines for the distribution of foreign newspapers and magazines without the permission of the government.

Deputy Minister Aleksei Volin told Interfax on August 4 that the law would target "individuals" who distribute foreign publications without a license.

He said the proposed fines ranging from 1,000 to 30,000 rubles ($16 to $500) were intended to add a punishment to an already existing law barring the distribution of foreign print media without a license.

Volin said that the proposed legislation does not bar the reprinting of foreign articles by Russian media or the distribution of individual articles in other forms.

Based on reporting by Interfax and Izvestia